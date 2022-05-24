"I'm not a big fan of things that could happen; 'if' is a dangerous word" - Rafael Nadal after Roland-Garros 2022 1R win 

Rafael Nadal refused to look too far ahead after opening his Roland-Garros 2022 campaign with a facile 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Australian Jordan Thompson on Monday.

The fifth seed commenced his quest for a record-extending 14th title at the clay court Major ten days after losing to Denis Shapovalov in the third round in Rome. Following that defeat, Nadal said he was playing with discomfort in his foot, prompting speculation about his Roland-Garros campaign.

However, the 35-year-old showed no signs of any apparent injury on Monday. He beat Thompson for the second time in as many meetings to improve to 18-0 in the first round of the French Open.

In a press conference following his win, Rafael Nadal was coy about his level of confidence and refused to speculate about his injury. He said:

"How is my level of confidence, how the things would be or if I didn't get injured, I don't know. We never know. So I'm not a big fan of think about the things that could happen if -- "if" is a dangerous word."

"Of course the confidence is higher when you win Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, or Rome" - Rafael Nadal

2022 French Open - Day Two

Rafael Nadal said that his confidence would have been better had he won one of the lead-up clay court events before Roland-Garros. However, his rib fracture sustained at Indian Wells meant he had to skip Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Returning to action in Madrid, Nadal made the quarterfinals, losing to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz. At his next stop in Rome, he endured his earliest Masters 1000 defeat in five years, losing to Shapovalov in the third round.

Nadal added that despite his less than ideal start to his clay court season, he's ready to give his best at Roland-Garros, saying:

"Of course the confidence is higher when you win Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, or Rome. Without a doubt things are easy in this world to understand, no? When you are winning more matches and more tournaments you have better confidence. When this is not the case, things are different. I got injured, and that's it. What happened is past, and here we are. We are in Roland Garros. I am here to try my best."

Meanwhile, with his win over Thompson, Rafael Nadal broke a tie with Roger Federer (105) for most match wins by a male player at a single Grand Slam tournament.

The Spaniard is now one short of his 300th match win at Majors.

