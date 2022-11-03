"I'm big on going actually, even if I know it's a fine line of how you do it" - Billie Jean King backs decision to host FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Billie Jean King, who has dedicated her life to promoting LGBTQ rights and fighting for gender equality, has come out backing the decision to host the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a country that stands against many things she believes in.

The treatment of migrant workers in Qatar and the country's stringent rules forbidding same-sex couples have drawn harsh criticism from many across the world, from fans to celebrities. This has in turn led to a backlash against FIFA's decision to have the quadrennial event take place in the Arab country.

In response to extensive criticism, King claimed that the World Cup might change perceptions and influence Qatar for the better. The 78-year-old, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 for advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and women, said in an interview with Reuters that she is all for having the tournament take place in Qatar.

"These are the kind of discussions you can have when you're physically there. So I'm big on going [to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup] actually, even if I know it's a fine line of how you do it," she said.

Billie Jean King, who won 12 Grand Slam singles titles, also stated that hosting the WTA Finals in Qatar from 2008 to 2010 has given female tennis players in the nation more possibilities.

"Personally I think it's important to show up and be an influencer. I think it's delicate, no question. But I think it's important to go if you get the opportunity and everything else fits too, not just go there for money or whatever," she asserted.

While the Qatari government has stated that everyone, irrespective of their beliefs and sexualities, was welcomed to visit the country for the World Cup, things on the ground have been a little different.

Last week, Qatari police barred British LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell from staging a one-person demonstration in front of the national museum after he held a sign that said "#Qatarantigay" while standing for more than an hour.

"Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is not difficult" - Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King is a 39-time Grand Slam winner across singles and doubles.

Former American professional tennis player Billie Jean King turned to social media to demonstrate her support for the LGBTQ+ community on International Pronouns Day, which falls on the third Wednesday of October of each year. She has advocated for gender equality and has expressed her opinions on the subject.

The 78-year-old took to Twitter to share her opinions on the value of understanding people's chosen pronouns.

"Pronouns and inclusive language matter. Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is not difficult. While it may take practice, it’s important to affirming human dignity. #InternationalPronounsDay," King tweeted.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing



Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is not difficult.



While it may take practice, it’s important to affirming human dignity.



#InternationalPronounsDay Pronouns and inclusive language matter.Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is not difficult.While it may take practice, it’s important to affirming human dignity. Pronouns and inclusive language matter. Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is not difficult. While it may take practice, it’s important to affirming human dignity. #InternationalPronounsDay

Poll : 0 votes