"They want a crowd, I’m bringing a riot" - Nick Kyrgios is fired up ahead of 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios is in a confident mood ahead of the US Open, which begins in New York on August 29.

For probably the first time since turning pro in 2013, the Australian is being considered a top contender for the title at Flushing Meadows. He reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon earlier this year, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. Despite finishing as a runner-up, Kyrgios gained new fans and was hailed by the tennis world for his aggressive style of play, particularly his fiery serve.

Earlier this year, Kyrgios tasted Grand Slam success in the doubles category for the first time in his career as he, along with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis, won the Australian Open title.

The World No. 26 arrived in New York for the last Major of the year, where he is the 24th seed in the draw following Alexander Zverev and Gael Monfils' withdrawal from the event.

On Wednesday, Kyrgios took to social media to post a picture of himself at a practice session at Flushing Meadows.

"They want a crowd. I’m bringing a riot," Kyrgios captioned the post.

In his previous eight appearances at the US Open, Kyrgios has never gone past the third round. However, according to several experts, his current form puts him among the frontrunners for the title this time. His win-loss record in 2022 stands at 31-9. A few weeks ago, the Australian lifted his seventh singles title, his first in three years, at the Citi Open.

While the Aussie reached the quarterfinals in the recently concluded Canadian Open, he crashed out in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters.

"Facing Rafael Nadal would be a nightmare" - Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal (L) and Nick Kyrgios

As players arrived in New York and began preparations for the US Open, the US Tennis Association (USTA) released a lighthearted video where several players were asked to pick their dream opponent for a match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main court at Flushing Meadows.

While Nick Kyrgios was clear about who he wanted to pick, he was just as clear about the ones he wanted to stay clear off. The Australian was quick to state that he didn't want to face any members of the Big 3 club, calling Rafael Nadal "a nightmare" opponent. Instead, he picked 27-year-old Jack Sock.

"I don't really want to play any of the Big 3," Kyrgios said. "Played Novak, I don't want to see him again. Rafael Nadal would be a nightmare there. I think me versus Jack Sock would be amazing. Obviously, we're brothers and even when tennis ends for both of us, we're going to be in contact and be in each other's lives. So, I think it'd be cool to play each other."

