"I'm an only child so I crave that connection with other people" - Bianca Andreescu excited about playing in team environment at Billie Jean King Cup Finals 

Bianca Andreescu enjoys the uniqueness of multi-nation tournaments like the Billie Jean King Cup (BJK Cup), where players team up with each other to represent their respective countries. The Canadian tennis superstar feels playing in a tournament that is very different from the rest of the tour is a welcome change.

Andreescu last played in the Billie Jean King Cup back in early 2019, a few months before her stunning US Open victory. After finally getting a chance to play in a team environment with other Canadian stars, the 22-year-old is thrilled at the prospect.

Andreescu also joked that since she is an only child, she craves a connection with others, which she gets from her teammates at a tournament like the BJK Cup.

"I'm an only child, so I crave that connection with other people. Being in this kind of environment is definitely great," Bianca Andreescu said during a recent interview on an episode of the Match Point Canada podcast.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in the Billie Jean King Cup because I haven't played in over two years, so this is really exciting. I love being part of a team like this, representing your country, playing for your country. I've always had fun playing in these tournaments, so I'm really happy," Andreescu expressed.

Andreescu further shed light on why she likes playing in a team environment, where she gets to interact and connect with people other than her usual team members on tour, particularly fellow tennis players.

"It's so different than what I'm used to. I like being part of a team environment where it's not just your team members per se, when you're playing regular tournaments, like your coach or your physio. But you're playing and you're around other tennis players that you get to team up with. It's so different than the sport and I love it," Andreescu further said.

Andreescu will team up with 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Carlo Zhao, and Gabriela Dabrowski on the Team Canada roster for the BJK Cup Finals from November 8-13 in Glasgow.

"I definitely don't feel burned out" - Bianca Andreescu on her physical and mental state towards the end of 2022 season

Bianca Andreescu at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022

Bianca Andreescu returned to tennis in April this year after a layoff lasting nearly six months due to injury and mental health issues. Having played just 31 tour-level matches across 12 tournaments all season, Andreescu feels relatively fresh and still raring to go at a time when most players feel burned out and await a break.

"I definitely don't feel burned out or anything like that. I feel like I can keep going. My season did start a bit later than most," Bianca Andreescu said on her current mindset.

In the time she has spent on the court this season, Andreescu has experienced many ups and downs, with her best result being a run to the final of the Bad Homburg Open, shortly before Wimbledon. The Canadian dropped outside the top 100 in the rankings ahead of her comeback but is now back up to No. 46 at the end of the season.

