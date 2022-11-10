"I'm clearly very supportive of this ambition" - Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian shows off daughter Olympia's baking talents

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian showed off their daughter Olympia's baking talents on social media.

The Reddit co-founder posted an image on Twitter that showed a few baked cookies and stated that his daughter told him she wanted to become a baker, which he said he would support.

"Junior told me she wants to be a baker when she grows up. I'm clearly very supportive of this ambition," Ohanian's caption read.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Junior told me she wants to be a baker when she grows up. I'm clearly very supportive of this ambition. Junior told me she wants to be a baker when she grows up. I'm clearly very supportive of this ambition. https://t.co/uRsvLFdMD2

Ohanian also posted a video of himself and Olympia making pancakes a few days ago, stating that eating pancakes on Sunday was a family tradition.

"Sunday means Papa Pancakes, a tradition my own dad did every Sunday for my entire childhood. I had to take it next level for Olympia with squeeze bottles. Always a chance to improve! Elsa is coming along," the 39-year-old's caption read on Instagram.

"Life changed when I became a husband + papa" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian cheering Serena Williams at the US Open

Alexis Ohanian recently posted an image on Instagram of himself, Serena Williams and Olympia photoshopped near a tractor. He wrote that his life changed when he became a husband and a father and that it also made him a hundred times better as a man and a businessman.

"I've been turning down media profiles for the last two years in order to focus on building @776Fund @776foundation but I really appreciated all the time Abe Brown from @theinformation took (even visiting the Farm!) to research this deep-dive on the Legacy I'm building down here," Ohanian wrote.

"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I finally found partners + team who do the same," he added.

He also stated that the reason he kept winning was due to his drive to be the absolute best at whatever he does.

"I'm grateful. Everything I accomplished before those hard convos in 2020 is irrelevant to me compared to the work Jr will see me doing now. Creating one multi-billion dollar company (& seeding 35+ more) taught me a lot, now we're going to scale that using software + empathy. The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian wrote.

Poll : 0 votes