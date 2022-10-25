"I'm a cold person in life, and then I felt so many good emotions" - Daniil Medvedev on becoming a father for the first time

Daniil Medvedev has reflected on becoming a father for the first time, saying that he has experienced a smorgasbord of positive emotions.

The former World No. 1 will return to action in Vienna this week after withdrawing from his Astana semifinals against eventual winner Novak Djokovic due to an adductor injury.

A week ago, Medvedev's wife Daria gave birth to the couple's first daughter in Nice, France.

Reflecting on becoming a father for the first time, Medvedev said that fatherhood has brought forth many positive emotions. He said in an interview with Tennis TV:

"Lot of emotions I thought I was not able to feel. I was not able to feel. Not able to feel like this because I am quite a cold person, and then I felt so many good emotions that 'wow, I'm a sensible person. I can be a sensible person.' Lot of calm. Lot of good feelings."

Incidentally, on the day Medvedev and Daria announced the birth of their daughter, tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina also welcomed their first daughter Skai. Earlier this month, 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal's wife Mary Perello gave birth to their first child - a baby boy ominously named Rafael Nadal Jr.

Meanwhile, Medvedev and Daria are yet to announce the name of their child. Medvedev opens his Vienna campaign against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Wednesday. The top seed has not met Basilashvili on tour before.

Daniil Medvedev's 2022 season so far

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open - Day 3

Daniil Medvedev has had a decent 2022 campaign, going 40-15, with his only title coming in Los Cabos.

The 26-year-old made a blistering start to the season, winning nine straight matches to make the Australian Open final. Medvedev was on the cusp of becoming the first male player in the Open Era to win their first two Grand Slam titles in back-to-back Majors when he led Nadal by two sets to love.

However, in an improbable turn of events, the legendary left-hander scripted an epic fightback to become the first male player to win 21 Major titles as Medvedev wondered what might have been.

After making the second week at Roland Garros, Medvedev made his second final of the year at 's-Hertogenbosch but went down to surprise winner Tim van Rijthoven. The Russian made the final in Halle the following week, losing to Hubert Hurkacz before beating Cameron Norrie in Los Cabos to win his first title of the year.

Daniil Medvedev made the semifinals in Cincinnati before his US Open title defense ended against Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round. After an opening-round exit in Metz, Medvedev made the last four in Astana. The Russian is next in line to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

