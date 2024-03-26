"I'm coming baby" - Nick Kyrgios practices on court for first time since wrist injury in 2023

Nick Kyrgios recently gave his fans an update on his right wrist after his first practice hit since last June.

Kyrgios has had a hard time with his physical conditioning over the last one and a half years. The Aussie suffered from a torn meniscus in his left knee at the 2022 Japan Open. He subsequently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery the following January, ruling him out of the 2023 Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios was out of action till the grasscourt season last June. The former World No. 13 played his first singles in nearly eight months at the 2023 Stuttgart Open in June. Unfortunately, he picked up a right wrist injury during his first-round loss to China's Yibing Wu.

Consequently, the 28-year-old was forced to sit out of last year's Wimbledon and the US Open, and this year's Australian Open due to his wrist issue. On Saturday (March 22), he finally announced his much-awaited return to on-court practice on his X (formerly Twitter handle).

Nick Kyrgios' first training session since his wrist injury in June 2023 seems to have gone well, going by his Instagram stories. The Aussie posted a snap of him trading hits in the court on Tuesday (March 26), with the caption:

"First hit in 8 months after wrist surgery. Slowly ⏳ I'm coming baby 😤"

Via Instagram stories

The 28-year-old followed up with a short video in which he claimed that there were no complications with his wrist during the practice session. He wrote:

"Hey, guys. As you know, it's my first hit today. Super excited, wrist feels good. Just icing it right now. Doing all the right things."

"You always seem to push me to that level that not many can get out of me" - Nick Kyrgios thanks fellow Aussie Stefan Vujic for inspiring him

Nick Kyrgios won the men's doubles title at the 2022 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios also reposted an Instagram story posted by World No. 1449 and his good friend Stefan Vujic on Tuesday. He wrote in the caption:

"@vujic21 pleasure my bro. You always seem to push me to that level that not many can get out of me. Proud of you and always here for you my brother"

Via Instagram stories

Having turned pro in 2013, Kyrgios is one of the best players in recent history yet to break into the men's top 10 singles rankings. The Aussie won the 2022 Australian Open doubles title partnering Thanasi Kokkinakis and also reached his only Major final at Wimbledon 2022.