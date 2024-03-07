"I'm coming to defend the title... It's difficult" - Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Indian Wells 2024 campaign

Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up to defend his title at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. The Spaniard recently shed light on his approach ahead of his campaign.

Alcaraz won his third career Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in 2023. En route to the title, the former World No. 1 defeated the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime [in the quarterfinals], Jannik Sinner [in the semifinals], and Daniil Medvedev [in the final].

The Spaniard is now back in Tennis Paradise, where he will be chasing his 13th career title and his first of the season. His previous title came at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"It's great to be back. I'm really happy to be able to play here again, a place that I love to play," Carlos Alcaraz said in his pre-tournament press conference as per ATP tour. "I love being here. I get so much peace here, so it's great."

Alcaraz, who has successfully defended two titles so far in his young career, said that he is aware of the growing intensity of the field. The second seed is one of the favorites to win the trophy, but is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard, however, remained firm on his goal to retain his title.

"I'm coming here to defend the title. It’s difficult… There are the best tennis players in the world, some of them are playing great tennis this year. I know it’s going to be really difficult, but I'm here to do it. I'm here to try to defend the title. I've been feeling well in practice,” he said.

Carlos Alcaraz addresses his ankle injury ahead of Indian Wells 2024: "I'm feeling better"

The World No. 2 was the Indian Wells champion in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz hasn’t been in his best form in recent months. The Spaniard suffered a quarterfinal exit at the 2024 Australian Open. He then failed to defend his title at the Argentina Open, bowing out against Nicolas Jarry in the semifinal.

At the Rio Open, the Spaniard was defending his runner-up finish from 2023. His run came to an abrupt end when he suffered an ankle injury in his opening match.

"Probably some people are thinking about my ankle. Let's see if I'm going to stay 100 per cent or not," he said, addressing the issue during his Indian Wells press conference.

On March 3, the two-time Grand Slam champion won an exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in Las Vegas. He assured that he is “feeling better” and is aiming for the trophy in Tennis Paradise.

"But I'm feeling better as well. So let's see how the tournament is going to go. But I'm here to defend and I’m not I'm not thinking about anything else but that," he said.

Having received a bye in the opening round, Carlos Alcaraz will commence his Indian Wells campaign against Matteo Arnaldi in the second round on Saturday (March 9).