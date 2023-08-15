"I'm coming for you, slowly" - Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter jokes after duo reach career-high rankings in the same week

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reached career-high rankings after both ended an impressive week at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Boulter jumped 12 spots in the WTA rankings to become World No. 60, while de Minaur soared to World No. 12, up 6 places in the ATP rankings.

Both players, who are in a relationship, achieved this important career milestone after a strong showing at the Canadian Open. Boulter took to social media to celebrate her achievement and even jokingly challenged de Minaur that she is coming for him, slowly but steadily.

"I'm coming for you, Alex de Minaur (slowly)," Boulter wrote in an Instagram Story.

Katie Boulter on Instagram

Katie Boulter had to go through qualifying rounds to enter the main draw in Montreal. She stormed through her qualifiers, bettering Miriam Bulgaru and Marina Bassols Ribera in straight sets.

In the first round of the main draw, the Brit swept aside home player Rebecca Marino 6-3, 6-1. Boulter's run was stopped by recently crowned Citi Open champion and No. 6 seed Coco Gauff in the second round, 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur reached the final in Toronto last week, his first at a Masters 1000-level tournament. He defeated No. 11 seed Cameron Norrie in the first round, Gabriel Diallo in the second, No. 8 seed Taylor Fritz in the third, No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinal, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinal.

This set up a clash against No. 7 Jannik Sinner, who lifted the trophy by beating the Aussie 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

This was the 24-year-old's second final in two weeks after reaching the title match at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico on August 6 (losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas).

2023 has been the best season of de Minaur's career as he lifted the biggest-ever title in March at the Acapulco Open, a 500-level tournament. In addition, he also reached the final at the Queen's Club Championships, another 500-level tournament, in June (losing to Carlos Alcaraz).

Katie Boulter lifted her maiden title on WTA Tour at the 2023 Nottingham Open

Katie Boulter at the Nottingham Open

Just like his boyfriend, Katie Boulter is also having a breakthrough season. She started the season as the World No. 124 and soared to World No. 60, in the process becoming the British No. 1 too.

While she started her season slow, playing many ITF and lower-level tournaments, Boulter's form caught fire when she arrived for the grass swing in the UK.

At her home tournament in Nottingham in June, Boulter won her first tour-level match of the year against fellow Brit Emily Appleton in the first round, 6-1, 6-3.

She then went on to beat Daria Snigur, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, and Jodie Burrage to emerge triumphant at the WTA 250 tournament and lift her maiden title on the WTA Tour. The victory helped Boulter jump 49 spots to become World No. 77 at the time.

At the Wimbledon Championships, Boulter entered the main draw via a wildcard. She reached the third round at SW19 to match her best showing at a Grand Slam after quashing Daria Gavrilova and Viktoria Tomova in the first and second rounds. Her run was stopped by defending champion and No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina.