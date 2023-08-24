"I’m convinced this is rigged" - Tennis fans up in arms over Aryna Sabalenka's US Open 2023 draw

Tennis fans on social media believe World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will have an easy run at the 2023 US Open after the draw for the New York Major was released.

The Belarusian, seeded No.2, is placed in the fourth quarter of the women's singles draw in New York. She will begin her campaign against Belgium's Maryna Zanevska in the opening round. In the second round, she will then come up against either Anna Blinkova of Russia or Jodie Burrage of Great Britain.

Going by seeding in the fourth quarter, the reigning Australian Open champion will face No. 25 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the third round, No. 13 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the fourth round, and No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. If she gets past her quarter, the 25-year-old is projected to face No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinals and No. 1 seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek in the final.

Tennis fans expressed their thoughts on Sabalenka's draw, with many hoping that she sails through to the final in Flushing Meadows. One fan suggested that the draw was "rigged" in the Belarusian's favor and was left stunned by who she would come up against.

"I’m convinced this draw is rigged cause wtf is this?!" the fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some users suggested that the draw is too easy for Sabalenka and she should have no trouble getting past these players.

"Aryna as always getting the easiest draw, IM TIRED," a fan wrote.

"Hot Aryna. The first candidate to win the US Open title," another comment read.

One fan argued that while Sabalenka has a favorable path to the final, some players, like Sofia Kenin, Daria Kasatkina, Donna Vekic, and Marie Bouzkova, might cause some trouble.

"Such an easy draw for sabalenka. Butttt there’s some dark horses here in Kenin, kasatkina, vekic and bouzkova," a fan opined.

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek to go head-to-head for World No. 1 ranking at US Open 2023

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2023 Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka has another chance to dethrone Iga Swiatek as the World No. 1. Swiatek currently occupies the top spot with 9,955 points, while Sabalenka is No. 2 with 8,746 points, a difference of 1,209 points. In New York, Swiatek is defending her title and 2000 points, while the Belarusian is defending 780 points from her 2022 semifinal appearance.

Before the US Open begins, Swiatek will be No. 2 in the Live Rankings with 7,955 points, with Aryna Sabalenka occupying the top spot with 7,966 points, an 11-point difference. This means whoever progresses the farthest in New York will make the World No. 1 spot her own after the year's last Grand Slam. Additionally, if Swiatek and Sabalenka end their campaign in the same round, the latter becomes World No. 1.

Iga Swiatek will begin her campaign against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in the opening round. She is projected to face either Clervie Ngounoue or Daria Saville in the second round, No. 29 seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the third round, No. 16 seed Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round, and No. 6 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina and No. 2 seed Sabalenka will be Swiatek's semifinals and final opponents if she manages to get past her quarter.