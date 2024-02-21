"I’m definitely an Airbender after all this, but I guess more the Avatar" - Serena Williams says she can 'do it all' in video for new Netflix series

Serena Williams has compared herself with Avatar Aang, the title character and protagonist of the famous animated television series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Netflix is set to release a live-action adaptation of the animated series, with the first episode (of eight) slated to air on Thursday, February 22. In a behind-the-scenes video for the same, Williams can be seen hitting a practice serve as her eyes and face begin to glow.

With the show’s signature soundtrack in the background, she jumps high and hits an ace that then reveals characters depicting the four elements.

The clip begins with the American expressing her joy at being part of the series launch.

"I am on the set of Avatar. they were like ‘Do you want to do this?’ and I was like ‘Yeah, I’m obsessed with the show.’ Can't wait to get into my Avatar state where I start glowing and flowing and flying," she said.

"So I watched the show when it first came out, ages ago. For me, I was just honestly excited to be a part of this," she added.

Williams also said that she sees herself as as the Avatar as she can do it all just like the show's protagonist.

"My Avatar state during the match… Finding a quiet place, owning who I am and getting ready to like ka-pow! It’s so fun to fly. I am definitely an airbender after all this, but I guess that I'm more the Avatar, I can do all," she opined.

In the animated series, the Avatar is the only person with the ability to wield all four elements (water, earth, fire, and air) at the same time. He can also enter the 'Avatar state' which typically gives the Avatar nearly unlimited power.

Later in the video, Serena Williams declared that she could deal with Katara (a waterbending character) easily on the tennis court and that Aang might give her the toughest competition.

"So in a tennis match against the Avatar character, the toughest competition, Aang could probably get a lot of power from the wind. Katara, no, I got her. I would say Aang," she expressed.

Serena Williams once voiced two characters in the Avatar animated series

Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Serena Williams has always been a big fan of the Avatar animated series, which debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has even voiced two characters in the series. The characters were a Fire Nation prison guard named Ming (in The Last Airbender) and a female sage (in The Legend of Korra).

Williams even takes to social media to speak about the series now and then. She once took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask her fans how a flashback episode of The Legend of Korra matched up with the background established in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

"Avatar last air bender fans only: Question - If the original benders were the sky bisons, badger moles, and dragons; how does that tie in with Avatar Wan when the lion sea turtle gave all the people bending power?????" she asked.

