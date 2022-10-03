"I'm disappointed, the situation is difficult not only for players but mainly for fans" - Iga Swiatek pulls out of BJK cup due to scheduling issues, wants to hold talks with WTA and ITF over mismanagement

World No.1 Iga Swiatek took to social media today to inform her fans about her withdrawal from the upcoming Group Stages of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.

The Polish player mentioned that she was disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to represent her country at the event as she takes great pride in that, adding that that she had wanted to give her best to Poland once again.

"I was thinking it through a lot and discussing it with my team all over again but I will not be able to play at the Billie Jean King in Glasgow. And it makes me sad. I'm very sorry because I play for Poland whenever it's possible and I always give it my best. Playing in Poland this year was an honour and I hoped to do this again at the end of the season," said Swiatek.

While announcing her withdrawal, she questioned the governing bodies, WTA and ITF, for their inability to make changes to the calendar and risk players' health in the long term. For the record, the WTA Tour Finals, for which Swiatek has already qualified for, takes place between October 31 and November 7 in the US, while the Billie Jean King Cup is scheduled to start on November 8 in the UK.

"I'm disappointed that tennis governing bodies didn't come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone. The situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury.

"I'm going to talk to the WTA and ITF in order to change something. This situation is difficult not only for the players like me, but mainly for the tennis fans that support our sport," she added.

Jonathan Jurejko @J_Jurejko Iga Swiatek wants to speak to the WTA & ITF about the demands on players after she pulled out of the BJK King Cup.



"It was pretty fun because basically most of the people in the stands were Polish so I feel like I'm at home" - Iga Swiatek on her 2021 Ostrava Open memories

Iga Swiatek of Poland poses with the US Open trophy

Following her recent title win at the US Open, Iga Swiatek will be in action next at the Ostrava Open. Speaking to reporters ahead of the event, the World No. 1 revealed that she had a great time playing in Ostrava last year as most of the people in the stands spoke her language.

"It was pretty fun because basically most of the people in the stands were Polish so I feel like I'm at home. I really like that it's so calm here because after cities like New York it's good to come to a place you can really rest here," said the World No.1.

When asked if she felt any pressure heading into the event this year, she joked that it would be the case only if her friends came to watch her in action. In her opener, the Pole will take on Ajla Tomljanovic, who scored a victory over Zhang Shuai in the first round.

"Maybe my friends going to come, but only if I make it to the semifinals. So I'm under pressure," said Iga Swiatek.

