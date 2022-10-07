"I'm here to earn money, this is my job" - Nick Kyrgios explains why he competes in doubles events across various tournaments

Nick Kyrgios has had an eventful season so far. Partnering with Thanasi Kokkinakis, the 27-year-old won the Australian Open men's doubles crown but went down to Novak Djokovic in the final of the men's singles event at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios, who is currently playing at the Japan Open, advanced to the semifinals of the doubles event alongside Kokkinakis. The Aussie pair got past Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Pedro Martinez of Spain in the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

The Canberra-born player also reached the quarterfinals of the singles event after defeating Kamil Majchrzak of Poland.

In a post-match press conference, Kyrgios delved into why he liked playing doubles and was candid enough to admit that he did so to earn money. The volatile Aussie also revealed that playing singles can be stressful as one needs to "make an exhausting effort" on the court to maintain concentration levels.

"Tennis can be so stressful in singles. Sometimes it's hell. You have to make an exhausting effort for a long time to maintain seriousness and concentration, you have a very high responsibility on the court. I want to compete well in singles and doubles, because I'm here to earn money, this is my job and that's why I compete in both modalities," he stated.

Despite success at the Australian Open and a maiden appearance in a Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, the Australian has been surrounded by controversy.

Altercations with chair umpires, and linesmen, and a tumultuous clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas during Wimbledon clouded what was otherwise a relatively successful season for the Aussie.

The Kyrgios-Kokkinakis pair have had an incredible 2022 season

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have had an incredible year playing doubles as a pair.

At the Australian Open earlier this year, the two beat fellow Aussie pair of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell to reign supreme at the Rod Laver Arena. The duo went down to the American pair of Jack Sock and John Isner in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells but managed to advance to the semifinals in Miami before losing the semifinal to the Polish-American duo of Hubert Hurkacz and Isner.

Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara beat the Australian Open doubles champions in the Round of 16 at the US Open.

The Japan Open is the seventh time the two Australians have partnered with each other this season, and they will be up against the American-Brazilian pair of Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo in the semifinals.

