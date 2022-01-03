"I'm excited with Tsitsipas most of all because I love his all-round game”- Mark Philippoussis on Stefanos Tsitsipas

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, former World No. 8 Mark Philippoussis admitted that he is "excited" to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas during the 2022 season. The Australian called Tsitsipas a "beautiful mover" who he feels is not at all "scared to come to the net."

Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed a great 2021 season. The Greek won two ATP titles, both coming on clay courts, allowing him to finish the year as the World No. 4 player. Apart from this, he played his first Grand Slam final at the 2021 French Open but lost to Novak Djokovic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas with the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 title

In the interview, Mark Philippoussis hailed Stefanos Tsitsipas and revealed that he likes him a lot because of his "all-round game." The 2003 Wimbledon runner-up also mentioned that he loves the Greek's "passion" and showed admiration for his never-give-up attitude on the court.

"I'm excited with Tsitsipas most of all because I love his all-round game. I love his passion, just love the way he gives it all, and shows how much it means to him out on the court. He's a beautiful mover and not scared to come to the net," said Philippoussis in the interview.

It is not the first time Philippoussis has come forward supported Tsitsipas. He has been following the World No. 4 player's game for a long time now and has also been witnessed supporting him during his matches.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will kick off his 2022 tennis season against Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 ATP Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas injured his elbow in the 2021 ATP Finals, forcing him to withdraw midway through the tournament. His struggles with the elbow continued even in 2022 as he missed his opening match against Hubert Hurkacz in the 2022 ATP Cup.

Syefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals 2021

However, the Greek player looks completely fit now and is ready to make a comeback on the court against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman on Monday. The two players will be facing each other in about three and a half years and currently, their head-to-head battle stands at 1-1.

In the absence of Tsitsipas, Poland defeated Greece 2-1 and took an early lead in the competition. Greece's only win came in the doubles match where Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis defeated Jan Zielinski and Hubert Hurkacz.

After a topsy-turvy 2021 season, Stefanos Tsitsipas will be eyeing his maiden Grand Slam title this year.

