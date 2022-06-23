“I’m very expensive” - Rafael Nadal to Grigor Dimitrov on whether the Spaniard would coach him after retirement

Rafael Nadal sat down for a fun online session with fellow tennis player Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday in London, where they are getting ready for the Wimbledon Championships.

The Spaniard and the Bulgarian interacted with each other on FanJolt, a platform on which celebrities virtually connect with each other and fans from around the world. The duo had a lot of fun and were seen joking with each other as they spoke about different topics.

The highlight of the interaction was Dimitrov asking Nadal if he would coach the Bulgarian after hanging up his racquet, to which the Spaniard humorously replied that he was very expensive.

Dimitrov: Okay, how about this? Hypothetically, you're done with your career, let's say in ten years. I will call you and say, 'Rafa, can you come with me for three clay-court tournaments.'

Nadal: I'm very expensive, man (both laugh).

Dimitrov: I'll pay for two tournaments and the third one, you do for free.

Nadal: Of course, you know I'm there. I don't know if I will be able to help but of course, I'm going to put everything that I have to help. But if you win the title, we're going to have a big party. That's the only request that I have.

Another topic they touched upon was winter sports. Dimitrov and Nadal asked each other if they had ever tried skiing, skating, snowboarding, or ice hockey.

Dimitrov: Have you ever played hockey? Can you skate?

Nadal: I never played hockey. We don't have ice in Mallorca. I never tried snowboarding. I tried skiing. I went when I was younger. As a kid, I went skiing every year at least once for one week. But at the age of 14-15, I had to stop when I started to become a bit more professional tennis player. Do you like skiing?

Dimitrov: I wish I skied. I like snowboarding a lot.

In the end, both players thanked the fans who had joined them for their support before signing off.

Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic in Hurlingham

Rafael Nadal defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3.

In the build-up to the Wimbledon Championships, Rafael Nadal decided to participate in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club. Returning from foot treatment, the Spaniard looked sharp in his first match on grass in three years, defeating three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3.

After winning his 22nd Major title in Paris earlier this month, Nadal immediately started treatment on his foot in a bid to find a solution to his recurring foot injury.

After being spotted using crutches in Barcelona, his participation in the third Slam of the year was doubtful. However, he recovered in time and arrived in London to stay on track for a Calendar Slam.

