"I'm feeling a lot better than three months ago, let's put it that way"- Chris Evert on her chemotherapy

Tennis legend Chris Evert announced her diagnosis of Stage 1 ovarian cancer earlier this year and underwent six sessions of chemotherapy

Speaking to PBS NewsHour, the former World No. 1 said that she is feeling a lot better than she did three months ago when she finished her chemotherapy.

"I'm feeling a lot better than three months ago, let's put it that way. I mean, as time goes on and I'm able to get a little more energy, exercise a little bit more, I'm feeling better and better," Chris Evert said.

The American said that her ex-husband Andy Hill was very supportive and took her to all of her chemotherapy sessions. Evert stated that she had nausea and fatigue for a few days before being able to do day-to-day things.

"Andy, my former husband, took me to all six chemos and, you know, he was really supportive. I had a little nausea, and fatigue, not tiredness, but fatigue is a different feeling. I had that for like five days and then, I would have two weeks of feeling okay and I could go to my tennis academy, and coach, and I could do pretty much normal things. So, I feel very lucky," Evert added.

Ovarian cancer claimed the life of Chris Evert's sister Jeannie and her blood was stored in case data on new variants of BRCA1 became available. The 67-year-old said that her sister's blood tested BRCA positive and that she had to take a test, which eventually returned positive as well.

"The geneticist called and said 'We retested Jeannie's (Chris Evert's sister) blood and another variant has come up, and now she's BRCA positive, so you're gonna have to take the BRCA test, and so all of our siblings took it. I went the next day and took the BRCA test, and ten days later, discovered that I was positive," Chris Evert stated.

"I went to the doctor and he said 'Ok you have to have a hysterectomy. You don't need the reproductive organs so the best thing, the safest thing is just to get everything out. I encourage any woman not to be afraid of having a hysterectomy. But what happened was surprising after that. My doctor called me three days later and said 'We're really shocked about this but our findings are that you had ovarian cancer and you had cancer in your fallopian tubes.' And I was like 'Woah'. This is an insidious, ugly cancer because you don't feel any effects whatsoever. And many times women are diagnosed, they are already in Stage 4."

Chris Evert hails Coco Gauff on recent performances

The former World No. 1 recently praised Coco Gauff despite her quarterfinal exit at the US Open. She said that the 18-year-old was improving and getting closer to her maiden Grand Slam title.

"A very impressive @CaroGarcia overpowered @CocoGauff tonight, but Coco is continuing to improve and impress, and is getting closer to winning her first Major," Evert's tweet read.

