"I'm fighting a lot of wars" - Stefanos Tsitsipas gets emotional, drops shocking retirement hints after Wimbledon injury heartbreak

Stefanos Tsitsipas made an emotional confession after withdrawing from his first-round match at Wimbledon. The 24th seed at the tournament was trailing 6-3, 6-2 against qualifier Valentin Royer when he was forced to retire due to a back injury.

The Greek confessed that he has been really struggling with the back injury since the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin in 2023, but he expected to get better gradually. However, his form kept fluctuating due to physical setbacks and affected his rankings, even after his title win in Dubai this year. He dropped from being in the top 10 in 2024 to currently being 26th in the world.

In the post-match press conference, he seemed heartbroken over his situation as he admitted trying various ways of getting better. However, he had no answers after his retirement on Monday (June 30).

"I'm fighting a lot of wars these days. It's really painful to find myself in a situation like this," Tsitsipas mentioned.

He elaborated on the measures he has taken to feel better; hence, his failure was unjustifiable. The 26-year-old hinted at retirement, stating that it is pointless to keep continuing if he doesn't get better.

"I myself, as a person, have a limit at some point, so I'll definitely have to have a final answer as to whether I want to do certain things or not in the next two months. It's going to be tough, but if I see it continue like this, there's no point in competing. If I'm not healthy, if the health isn't there, then your whole tennis life becomes miserable,” he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas qualified for only one quarterfinal of the last nine major tournaments he has participated in, and even his US Open participation this year is uncertain.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on the positive impact of his coach Goran Ivanisevic

Even after enduring a crushing exit in London, Stefanos Tsitsipas will hope to work on himself as he is joined by Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic on his team. Before his match, he expressed how his views align with the Croatian and opined that he should have had Ivanisevic on his team way earlier.

"I know I am not perfect, but he is helping me see why things have not been working for a while and what I can do to improve. I should have hired him three or four years ago; I feel like I have wasted time sticking to the same methods, not evolving as a player," he said.

Tsitsipas was coached by his father, Apostolos, till mid-2024. After which he was joined for a brief period by Dimitris Chatzinikolaou till May 2025.

