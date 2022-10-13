“I’m fighting” – Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk makes a statement in support of her war-torn homeland

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk recently interacted with her fans on social media in a Q&A session. The 20-year-old rising star has actively spoken out about atrocities faced by her homeland at the hands of Russia and Belarus and answered a few questions related to the ordeal.

During the social media interaction, an individual made a seemingly insensitive remark, questioning her contribution to Ukraine, to which the young player calmly responded.

“I’m fighting,” she stated.

Kostyuk on instagram

At just 20, Kostyuk has unexpectedly found herself in the role of a spokesperson for her war-torn homeland. She had expressed her views regarding the responsibility of being one while in New York for the US Open.

“I don’t know how I feel about this, being a spokesperson. I feel fine with this role. I now represent my nation even more than before. When I do something it isn’t just for me, there is a whole nation looking out for and supporting me. You approach things differently when you are in this position,” she said.

Marta Kostyuk also made a statement when she boycotted the US Open “Tennis Plays for Peace” exhibition which was in support of Ukraine. The World No. 56 reasoned that the inclusion of Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka was inconsiderate towards the Ukrainians.

Azarenka was later officially removed from the event and Kostyuk refused to shake hands after her second-round US Open loss to the Belarusian.

“Feeling lucky enough to live another day” – Marta Kostyuk on her return to Ukraine

Marta Kostyuk recently returned to Ukraine

In her Instagram Q&A, Marta Kostyuk was also asked to choose her most special moments of the year on and off the court. The Ukrainian chose her best on-court moment to be her post-match handshake after her first-round win at Indian Wells over Ukrainian-Belgian tennis player Maryna Zanevska.

“On court: Indian Wells first round post match handshake with Maryna Zanevska. Very Special moment,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Marta Kostyuk and Maryna Zanevska were competing for the first time, just weeks after Ukraine was attacked. After a match that lasted for three hours, Kostyuk was in tears as the duo shared a warm hug just a few weeks after the war began.

Otis @otis Great moment at #IndianWells as @marta_kostyuk won a 3 hour long match against Maryna Zanevska. Great tennis by both women and the sportsmanship for something bigger than tennis at the end was amazing to see. Great moment at #IndianWells as @marta_kostyuk won a 3 hour long match against Maryna Zanevska. Great tennis by both women and the sportsmanship for something bigger than tennis at the end was amazing to see. 🇺🇦 https://t.co/iUe4DTpI36

Meanwhile, Kostyuk stated that her best off-court moment was returning to her home country for the first time since the war.

“Off court: coming back to Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the war,” she wrote.

Kostyuk on instagram

Kostyuk documented her return to Ukraine and shared an emotional video of her time back in her home country on social media. The 20-year-old reunited with her friends and family and also visited a tennis center where she interacted with young tennis players. She also participated in delivering humanitarian aid and met with military personnel recovering in hospitals.

“One of the most special and important trips in my life. Feeling lucky enough to live another day and experience all the amazing moments with the people I love. Hope you guys will enjoy this one as much as I do. See you soon (Ukraine). Always remember where you started,” she captioned the video.

