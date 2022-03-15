"I'm not very frustrated, I'm motivated, I want to achieve things this year" - Stefanos Tsitsipas following 3R loss to Brooksby at Indian Wells

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he was "not very frustrated" following his loss to Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. The World No. 5 insisted he does not see "any negative sides to anything" and is "much more appreciative" after recovering from a persistent elbow injury.

The Greek was defeated 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 by World No. 43 Brooksby in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 event. It was his first clash with the 21-year-old American, who had downed Karen Khachanov 6-0, 6-3 in the second round.

Jenson Brooksby notches his first top ten scalp with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 comeback victory over World No. 5 Tsitsipas!



FABULOUS WIN 👊🇺🇸

Tsitsipas underwent elbow surgery in November after being forced to withdraw from the ATP Finals. He has made a relatively successful comeback, reaching the Australian Open semifinals, the Rotterdam Open final, the Marseille quarterfinals and the Mexican Open semifinals this year.

In his post-match press conference, the 23-year-old reflected on his start to the 2022 season.

"I mean, there are two sides to it," said the Greek. "There's a side where I'm playing, it's way better than I would ever have thought. The fact that I'm playing on court, it brings me the biggest happiness and joy for a very long time, having suffered with chronic elbow problems. Honestly, I'm not very frustrated. My arm is good. I'm happy I'm on the court playing. I'm happy I'm competing."

Tsitsipas asserted that he is determined to achieve strong results this year, but reaffirmed the perspective he has after his injury struggles.

"I'm motivated," he continued. "I want to achieve things this year. I'll see where I can bring that, where I can reach. I really hope I can do well in big tournaments. But of course with the things that I've had before, I'm much more appreciative.

"I don't see any negative sides to anything. Whichever loss might come, whichever day that I might suffer, I look back to the worst days that I had before and I'm pretty much grateful that I'm able to live my life the way I live it now."

"He is not a very explosive player, but he's able to get balls back, there's nothing that he has that kills" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Jenson Brooksby

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jenson Brooksby shake hands after their third round match in Indian Wells

Stefanos Tsitsipas also commented on his performance against Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters and assessed his opponent's game.

The Greek said the American did not have any massive weapons in his arsenal and that his biggest asset was his ability to prolong points.

"I'm not very concerned, to be honest," Tsitsipas said. "I knew what I did, but I have been doing for a few days now. I just need to remove it and continue the way I've been playing before. That's it. He (Brooksby) is not a very explosive player, but he's able to get balls back. He's not the most athletic player, as well. He's just able to read the game well, play with his pace, play with the opponent's pace. He's able to read the game well and stay consistent. There's nothing that he has that kills, I would say."

Brooksby will face No. 12 seed and defending champion Cameron Norrie in the last 16 in Indian Wells. The Brit defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets in the third round in a repeat of last year's Indian Wells final.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg MODERATOR: Was there anything that surprised you in Jenson's game tonight?



STEFANOS TSITSIPAS: The amount of net cords he hit, was able to bring into the other side of the court, that's for sure. I think that's an incredible skill. And I don't know what else...



🧂🧂🧂

