"I'm generally happy for you; not today" - Alexander Zverev addresses Carlos Alcaraz and his team after French Open final beating

Alexander Zverev stayed gracious in defeat as Carlos Alcaraz crushed his hopes of winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 French Open. The German also hilariously addressed Alcaraz's coaching team.

Alcaraz beat Zverev in a roller-coaster title clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, June 9. The four-hour and 19-minute-long barnburner concluded in the Spaniard’s favor with a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 scoreline.

This was his third Grand Slam title and a first at the French Open, having won the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. With the feat, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to win a Major on all three surfaces.

Trending

Alexander Zverev was in awe of the youngster’s achievement. During his runner-up speech, the former World No. 2 said:

"Congratulations, Carlos. Third Grand Slam, 21 years old; it’s incredible. You won three different ones – it’s an amazing career already," he said.

The German deemed Alcaraz’s career worthy of ‘Hall of Fame’ status and expressed certainty about his bright future.

"You’re already a Hall of Famer; you already achieved so much, and you’re only 21 years old. So, incredible player. And yeah, not the last time you’re going to win this," he added.

Zverev, who was previously coached by Carlos Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, also extended his well wishes to the Spaniard’s team.

"To your team, well done. I wish I could say otherwise, but too good today. All of you guys are unbelievably nice guys and I know you for many, many years," he said.

He, however, hilariously admitted that he wasn't too pleased about their success in the final.

"I’m happy for you guys – not today, but generally I’m very happy for you," Zverev quipped.

Before prevailing against Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz beat J. J. Wolf, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Korda, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard, who was ranked World No. 3 before the tournament, will now be No. 2 behind Sinner, who is set to become the new World No. 1, come Monday.

Alexander Zverev vows to chase the trophy despite French Open final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev pictured at the 2024 French Open after defeat to Carlos Alcaraz (Image Source: Getty)

As for Alexander Zverev, this was his first time reaching the final at Roland-Garros after three consecutive failed attempts in the semifinals (2021, 2022, and 2023). Notably, during his 2022 semifinal against Rafael Nadal, the German was forced to retire mid-match after he suffered a freak ankle injury.

During his runner-up speech on Sunday, Alexander Zverev took note of the progress he has made since that day and thanked his coaching team, which includes his father.

"And of course, to my team as well. Thanks for not only the last two weeks but obviously the long journey we had, also since the injury on this court," he said.

The 2024 French Open marked Zverev’s second Grand Slam final appearance overall, after the 2020 US Open. In the final in New York, he fell short against Dominic Thiem in a similar five-set contest.

"We were close today – not enough, but hopefully one day we will be able to hold this trophy together, so thank you," he said, expressing his French Open ambition.

Throughout the fortnight, the 27-year-old dismissed 14-time champion Rafael Nadal, David Goffin, Tallon Griekspoor, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, and Casper Ruud.

"It’s been amazing; the atmosphere was amazing; the support that I got was amazing and I really love to play on this beautiful court – one of my favorite courts on the tour. I’ll be back next year," the World No. 4 added.