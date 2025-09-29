"I'm going to buy Daniil Medvedev" - John Isner places his bets on Russian to make strong resurgence despite form struggles

John Isner recently named Daniil Medvedev as the ATP star whose stock he would buy amid the ongoing Asian swing of the 2025 tennis season. Medvedev's performances so far this year have, more often than not, been underwhelming. However, the Russian has displayed signs of a resurgence at the China Open in Beijing, where he has reached the quarterfinals.

Medvedev, a former No. 1 and 2021 US Open champion, has struggled to produce his best tennis consistently over the last couple of seasons. His outings at the Majors, particularly this year, have sparked concerns. The Russian won just one match at a Slam in 2025; a first-round contest against unseeded Kasidit Samrej at the Australian Open, that too in five sets. The 29-year-old exited every other Slam following first-round losses.

After his first-round exit from the US Open, Daniil Medvedev parted ways with longtime coach Gilles Cervara, replacing him with the duo of Thomas Johansson and Rohan Goetzke. The Russian's first competitive outing under the duo's tutelage came at the Hangzhou Open, where he was upset by Wu Yibing in the last eight. The former No. 1 though, has appeared more solid at the China Open in Beijing.

Straight-set wins against Cameron Norrie and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina have helped the current World No. 18 reach the quarterfinals in Beijing, where he will clash against Alexander Zverev. Meanwhile, amid the 29-year-old's resurgent run at the China Open, American former ATP star John Isner said on the Nothing Major podcast that he would buy the Russian's stock as he sees him doing well over the course of the Asian swing.

"I'm going Medvedev. I'm going to buy him. He likes the hard courts. He likes fast hard courts," Isner said. (from 32:20)

"I'm trying to get that back" - Daniil Medvedev makes 'feeling' and 'general awareness' admissions after reaching China Open QF

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

In the aftermath of his Beijing win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Daniil Medvedev confessed to lacking "feeling of the game" and "general awareness" recently. However, he remained hopeful of getting them back. He also expressed happiness about the way he approached his return games during the match against the Spaniard.

"Maybe the feeling of the game, the general awareness (which I have been) lacking lately. I’m trying to get that back, and that’s also why I’m happy today. To win many return games, you need to react fast on the return, run faster on the next shot. Everything needs to be better, but it’s not too bad," he said.

The Beijing quarterfinal clash between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev is set to mark the rivals' 21st career meeting. The Russian leads the head-to-head 13-7 and is on a four-match winning streak against the German.

