"I’m going to cry now, we truly don’t deserve him" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal greeting Wimbledon staff before leaving

It was a heart-breaking moment for fans when Rafael Nadal announced his decision to withdraw from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships due to an abdominal injury on Thursday. The decision came a day before he was set to face Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. Undefeated at this year's Majors, Nadal was inching closer towards his third grasscourt title.

A heartwarming video surfaced online on Friday, in which the Spaniard can be seen greeting the staff at Wimbledon one by one just before leaving the venue. Before driving off in the video, Nadal can be heard saying, "Hope to see you next year."

While his endearing gesture won over the fans, those who regularly worked behind the scenes at various tournaments stated that it was a habit for the 36-year-old to do it at every tournament he contests.

"When Nadal is on court...he is not human. When Nadal is off court...he is the best human. Just Rafa being Rafa," a fan wrote.

"The greatness of Rafael Nadal. There will never be another Rafa!! Still gutted for what happened in last 24 hours..but still on a high as to what he gave in 1st two slams of the year. Bring on NYC!! Vamos Rafa," a fan tweeted.

"In a world where you can choose to be whoever you want, choose to be a Rafa. What a beautiful human being you are, @RafaelNadal," another tweet read.

"As worker in Roland Garros since 2018, I can say that Rafa is always so kind with the staff and he takes time to greet every single person at the end of the tournament. I love RAFA NADAL because he is a great fighter on court and the definition of humility off court," another fan said.

"I worked at Wimbledon in the players area for 4 years. He does this every year. Classy bloke and classy team," another user wrote.

"Working at the AO this year, I witnessed Rafa’s incredible friendliness with staff. My one very minor story: Norrie came in looking for a massage table, but none were left. Was going to send him to another room before Rafa instantly got up and offered his table," a fan said.

"Nadal greeting people before leaving Wimbledon. He still does, especially at Roland-Garros. In 2016, when leaving after 3rd round, everyone applauded him in the office which moved him to tears," a fan said.

"You can watch it in a loop. Rafael Nadal left Wimbledon with great style. He said goodbye to each of them, took time to take photos that would be a memento for many for a lifetime. Pattern," another tweet read.

"There's no choice but to look forward" - Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Rafael Nadal after his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz.

Fighting an injury when his father wanted him to retire mid-match, Rafael Nadal defeated Taylor Fritz in a thrilling five-set match in the quarterfinals. The 22-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of the Major one day before his semifinals against Nick Kyrgios.

On Friday, Nadal arrived in Barcelona and addressed the press, stating that he has to accept what has happened and look forward to the future.

"In the end, there is no choice but to look forward, as always, accept things as they come and have a positive attitude," Nadal said.

