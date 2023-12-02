"I'm going to make the most of it" - Arthur Fils on Rafael Nadal "kindly" inviting him for training session

French sensation Arthur Fils will join Rafael Nadal for a training session in Kuwait as the Spanish legend edges closer to his much-awaited comeback.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not played a professional match since the 2023 Australian Open. He endured a hip strain during his second-round loss in Melbourne in January and has since been in recovery mode.

Rafael Nadal has, however, confirmed that he will return to the ATP Tour at the 2024 Brisbane International, which will be held from December 31 to January 7. Before going to Australia, the Spaniard will head to Kuwait and train at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Zahra, Kuwait. He will be in the Middle East from 8 to 15 December and will return home to Spain in time for Christmas.

Arthur Fils, currently in Saudi Arabia for the ATP Next Gen Finals, will also go to Kuwait and accompany the Spaniard in training for a week. Speaking to French publication L'Equipe, the 19-year-old expressed his delight at receiving the invitation from one of the sport's all-time greatest players.

“He [Rafael Nadal] very kindly invited me. I'm going to give it my all and try not to fly away too much on his forehands! I'm going to make the most of it," Arthur Fils said.

"It's time to come back" - Rafael Nadal on his comeback

Rafael Nadal took to the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, on November 1 to announce his comeback after nearly a year away from tennis. In a video, the 37-year-old said it was time for him to return to tennis, and he added that he will kick off his 2024 campaign at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane, Australia.

"Hello everyone. After a year away from competition, it's time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I'll see you there," he said.

In a press conference earlier this year, the Mallorca native professed his wish to give his all to tennis one last time and not end his illustrious career without taking to the court again. The former World No. 1's last appearance came in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, where he lost to Mackenzie McDonald.

"I don't think I deserve to end like this. I have worked hard so that my end is not here, in a press conference. I am going to fight so that the end is not like this. I am satisfied that in my life we have done the things we saw fit to reach our goals," he said in May, via MARCA.

