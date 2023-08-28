"I'm going to try my hardest, throw everything on the line" - Frances Tiafoe confident of recreating breakthrough 2022 run at US Open 2023

Frances Tiafoe is confident of replicating his 2022 run after a commanding first-round win over Learner Tien at the US Open on Monday (August 28).

The 10th seed opened his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title against wildcard Tien on a tear, dropping just two games. Tien provided sterner resistance in the second, winning five games. Tiafoe shut out his compatriot in the third, dropping just one game, to roll into the second round.

Following his rousing run to the last four in 2022, the 25-year-old is off to a good start to his 2023 campaign. Tiafoe said in his on-court interview:

"Once the year started, it felt so good to be back here. And yeah, I, I'm going to try my hardest, throw everything on the line, and the next couple weeks are one to remember."

Tiafoe also added that his outfit and shoes exemplify the New York vibes, helping him put on a show last year. He hopes for the same luck in 2023:

"Yeah, they put a good one for me this year. So hopefully I keep winning. So you guys keep getting to see it."

It was indeed a top-drawer performance from Tiafoe, breaking his opponent seven times and blazing 37 winners. He next takes on Sebastian Ofner on Tuesday for a place in the third round.

"I love playing on this court" - Frances Tiafoe after reaching US Open second round

Frances Tiafoe hasn't had the kind of North American hardcourt swing he would have hoped for coming into Flushing Meadows. After reaching the Washington DC quarterfinal, he lost in the opening round at the Canadian Open and the second round in Cincinnati.

Nevertheless, back at the venue of his maiden Grand Slam semifinal, Tiafoe is now 6-1 in his last seven matches in New York. That loss was a tough five set one against eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal last year.

Frances Tiafoe said:

“I really love this court. I really enjoy playing here. It hasn’t been the best summer for me, but I love playing on this court. I just want to come and do really well."

"The last time I played here was one of the toughest losses of my life. To come back out here and play as well as I did and take care of business is nice," he added.

Frances Tiafoe is having an impressive season overall, improving to 34-14 after his first-round win, having won titles in Houston and Stuttgart.