"I'm happy to get a little validation" - University of Michigan alum Evan King gets honest after French Open run

For former college tennis star Evan King, the 2025 French Open has brought career-best results. Not only did he make the mixed doubles final alongside Taylor Townsend, but he and regular doubles partner Christian Harrison are also still alive in the competition and have made it to the men's doubles semifinals.

The journey to the top has been arduous for King, who did not break into the top 100 in the doubles rankings until 2023 despite having turned pro a decade ago. Now, aged 33, he is finding his best tennis and is grateful for all the recognition that is coming his way. During an interview with Roland Garros, he spoke about being able to showcase his best tennis and the response that it has elicited.

"Super excited," Evan King was quoted as saying by Roland Garros. "I've put a lot of time into the sport in general, whether it was as a pro or a junior or in college. I'm enjoying it.

"I wouldn't still be playing if I didn't believe that I could achieve some of these goals I have set for myself. I'm happy to get a little bit of validation of the things I thought were possible," he added.

King had made his Grand Slam mixed doubles debut at the 2016 US Open but failed to win any match. He also played the main draw at his home Slam in singles the following year, but was unfortunately bundled out by Alexander Zverev in three keenly-contested sets.

"Doubles is picking good partners" - Evan King, after French Open success

Evan King and Taylor Townsend at the 2025 French Open. (Source: Getty)

Evan King also spoke about the formula for success in doubles, saying that for him, the key lies in choosing the right partner. He credited his chemistry with Taylor Townsend and Christian Harris for the success that they have had at the French Open.

"Doubles is picking good partners, man. I have two good partners this week and I'm just enjoying the ride and trying not to screw it up," Evan King said.

Notably, the American has found great success partnering with compatriots Christian Harrison and Taylor Townsend. He and Townsend made the mixed doubles final but were edged out by Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori 6-4,6-2.

King and Harrison are still alive in the men's doubles draw, having stunned second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the quarterfinal. They are now set to take on Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the last-four showdown.

