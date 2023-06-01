The women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek gave her opinion on all French Open 2023 night sessions thus far coming from the men's singles side.

Ever since the night sessions were introduced at the French Open last year, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has been under fire for there being more men's matches than women's.

The case is the same this year, with all five of the night sessions thus far being played by men and not a single one - even when World No. 1 and reigning champion Iga Swiatek is playing - by women.

While the Pole felt slightly guilty about requesting day sessions for herself, she maintained that she shared the general sentiment about the lack of priority for women's matches at the tournament.

"Well, my thoughts didn't really change, but honestly, I have to tell you that I kind of requested every day to play a day session because I felt like I played already night sessions in this clay court swing," Swiatek explained at her press conference in Paris.

Swiatek defeated Claire Liu in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0, in the second round of the 2023 French Open. She will now face Xinyu Wang from China in the third round.

While the men are playing night sessions, the Pole won't be watching, as she likes to recover and prepare for her next challenges during that time.

"Well, I didn't even, like, kind of know this because I'm not watching these late evening matches. I'm mostly just kind of recovering and not thinking about tennis. But obviously, it would be nice if we had women's matches as well."

"But, as I said, I'm not kind of helping that because I always requested a day session match. But I don't really know what the schedule is for next day, so I can't really go that far and judge because I haven't really checked it," Swiatek concluded.

Iga Swiatek to face Xinyu Wang in the third round of the 2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek during the second round of the 2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek will continue her quest to defend her French Open title against Xinyu Wang from China. Swiatek defeated Cristina Bucsa, 6-4, 6-0, in the first round, and Claire Liu, 6-4, 6-0, in the second round of the tournament.

Xinyu Wang, meanwhile, surprised the 31st seed Marie Bouzkova in the first round, 6-4, 7-6, and then defeated Rebecca Peterson in the second round, 7-6(5), 6-2, in Paris.

Swiatek and Wang have met once before in a Grand Slam tournament. It was at the 2018 Juniors Wimbledon, with the Pole getting a close win, 7-6, 7-6. They, however, haven't played each other at the WTA Tour level so far and will be meeting for the first time at Roland Garros.

Poll : 0 votes