Madison Keys has stated that Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa made her a little jealous when she looks at her relationship with her fiance Bjorn Fratangelo.

Fratangelo is an American tennis professional who turned pro in 2012 and achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 99 in 2016. He has been in a relationship with Keys since 2017 and the pair are currently engaged.

Tsitsipas and Badosa, on the other hand, are the newest couple in the tennis world. They recently made their relationship public and have been very actively sharing their life on social media.

When asked for her thoughts on Tsitsipas and Badosa, Keys stated that she and Fratangelo were enjoying their time together before adding that she was jealous of how many pictures the new couple had with each other.

“I do think that their content has been far more organized than Bjorn and I. They've pumped out a lot more than we have in going on six years. So I'm honestly a little bit jealous, Bjorn and I have virtually no photos together and that seems like it's not an issue for them, which is great,” she told Tennis Channel.

“I've been enjoying it and kind of bummed that they are not playing mixed doubles here. I'm sure we'll see more of them around,” she added.

While Tsitsipas and Badosa have gone to the extent of creating a joint Instagram account, Keys has ruled out following in their footsteps.

“No, we [Bjorn and I] won’t [have an Instagram page together]. No, we are so private to the point where people constantly ask if we're still together,” she stated.

With Keys and Bjorn announcing their engagement earlier this year, she stated that the wedding planning was going well, though there are in no rush about it.

“It [the wedding planning] has been good. It's not for quite a while, so we have plenty of time, we're in no rush. So I haven't had to make lots of decisions, which is great,” she revealed

Madison Keys through to Wimbledon 3R, to face Marta Kostyuk next

Madison Keys in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

On the tennis front, Madison Keys is currently competing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She beat Sonay Kartal in straight sets in her opening match at SW19.

Keys took on Viktorija Golubic in the second round on Friday and once again came through in straight sets, winning 7-5, 6-3. She won all 17 of her first-serve points in the first set and converted her third set point to take the lead in the match.

The American then broke Golubic in the sixth game of the next set, took a 5-2 lead, and wrapped up the match soon after.

Keys will next face the unseeded Marta Kostyuk, who advanced to the third round after Paula Badosa retired from their match when she was trailing 6-2, 1-0.

