"I'm not interested in this circus" - Rafael Nadal rubbishes political criticism on social media

Rafael Nadal got some much-needed time with family and friends as a result of the COVID-19 induced suspension of the ATP tour. But the lockdown period wasn't always sunshine and roses for the World No. 2

Nadal received some criticism on social media from supporters of the Spanish Government in the early days of the pandemic. The criticism was in response to his comments on the supposed lack of urgency by the government in combating the spread of the virus in Spain.

In a recent interview with the magazine 'GQ', Nadal defended his statements from June. He explained that he had never spoken ill of the government, but had only expressed his dissatisfaction with the measures taken at a time when the COVID-19 cases in Spain were at their peak.

Nadal was not happy that his call for the government to act more proactively received so many negative responses, and dismissed the whole controversy as a political "circus".

"Today absolutely nothing can be said, because unfortunately they are radicalizing us. [...] I am not interested in participating in this circus of hypocrisy and radicalization," Rafael Nadal said.

I am from another era, you can no longer freely express: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal lashed out at those who had politicized his comments, asserting that he was not to be held responsible for how his personal opinions were used by agenda-driven parties.

Nadal says he is not responsible for his comments being politicized

The 19-time Grand Slam champion added that he grew up in an era without social media, where everyone was free to point out the shortcomings of the government.

"I am from another era, I was not born with social networks nor have I grown up with them, I live a little outside of all that. I said what I felt at that moment," Nadal said.

Advertisement

The Spaniard feels that as a citizen of a democracy, he was well within his rights to give his opinion on the situation in Spain. He also implicitly accused the opposition party for politicizing his statement for their own gains.

"I am a Spanish citizen like any other, and I have the same right to express my opinion as any other citizen. If my statements have an impact or are wanted to be used politically by one side or the other, that no longer depends on me," Rafael Nadal added.

Rafael Nadal then went on to express his disgust at the elements in society who try to twist every statement for their own convenience. He stressed that he didn't wish to be drawn into the messy world of fake outrage and oversensitive critics.

"I am not going to enter into the radicalization that many intend to implant in this society, in which they try to make controversy with everything. There has come a time when anything that is said is political, the flag is political, if one says what they have done is right or wrong it is also political, one can no longer freely express what one believes because then you are speaking ill of a government. I never spoke ill of a government, I expressed an opinion that I believed at that time and the truth is that I expressed it with the utmost respect," Nadal said.

"I am not a fool" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal says he was merely answering a question

Rafael Nadal didn't stop there. He asserted that his comments were merely in the capacity of a normal citizen, and that no professional or technical importance should be attached to them.

The Mallorcan also said he was merely responding to a question he was asked, and that he wasn't going to shy away from giving his opinion out of fear of the media response.

"When I speak I do it simply as a citizen and with the humility that my knowledge allows me, because in the end the only thing I am is another citizen. I am not a doctor, I am an athlete who follows the news, and if they ask me a question, you want me to not answer? Well no, I have to give an opinion, if I'm not a fool too [laughs]," Rafael Nadal concluded.