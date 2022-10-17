"I'm jealous of myself" - Daria Kasatkina reacts to her girlfriend's selfie

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina took to social media to react to her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako's selfie.

Kasatkina, 25, came out of the closet in July. She has since revealed that she is dating figure skater Natalia Zabiiako.

The World No. 11 retweeted a picture posted by her girlfriend on Twitter with the following caption:

"I’m jealous of myself," Kasatkina wrote.

A look at Daria Kasatkina's 2022 season so far

Daria Kasatkina has had an impressive season so far. The Russian is currently ranked No. 11 in the WTA rankings.

Kastakina began the year at the Melbourne Summer Set 2. Seeded third in the tournament, the Russian lost to American Amanda Anisimova, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals.

Kasatkina continued her good form at the Sydney Tennis Classic a week later. In the first round, she beat eighth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, Kasatkina beat two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-4. However, Paula Badosa beat her 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.

In the first Grand Slam of the year, Daria Kasatkina lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-2, 6-3, in the third round. She suffered further defeats at the hands of Swiatek in Dubai and Doha. At Indian Wells, the 25-year-old lost to Angelique Kerber, 6-2, 6-1, in the third round.

In her first clay tournament of the season, Kasatkina ousted Coco Gauff, 6-4, 6-2, in the first round before falling to Ons Jabeur, 6-3, 6-3. At the Madrid Open, the World No. 11 lost to Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

At the Italian Open, Kasatkina again lost to Jabeur, this time in the semifinals. She then played terrific tennis to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros. However, she was once again ousted by Swiatek, 6-2, 6-1.

Kasatkina finally managed to win her first title of the season at the Silicon Valley Classic, beating Shelby Rogers 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-2 in the final. She followed that up by winning the Granby National Bank Championships, beating Daria Saville 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Daria Kasatkina struggled at the US Open, bowing out in the first round. She will now look to regain her momentum heading into the final stages of the season.

