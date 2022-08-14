"I'm just happy for her because she's making the decision and she's doing it on her terms" - Rick Macci on Serena Williams' retirement

Serena Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci, is happy that the 23-time Grand Slam champion is retiring "on her terms"

Macci told TMZ Sports that Williams' decision to step away from the sport did not surprise him because she had so much else going on.

"It doesn't surprise me. Listen, she's doing this on her terms. She has a lot of things going on. I'm just happy for her because she's making the decision and she's doing it on her terms," said Macci.

The legendary coach was pleased that Williams would end her career at the US Open, where she won her first Major in 1999. He also predicted that the former World No. 1 would "go out with a bang."

"It's not an injury, she's not hanging on too long or anything like that, but what I really like it's gonna end at the U.S. Open," he added. "That's where she won her first Grand Slam and people in New York love it. I think it's gonna be a must-see TV and knowing Serena, she's gonna go out with a bang."

Macci also had a special retirement message for Williams, lauding her for the positive influence she's had on so many people.

"You're doing it on your terms. Most of all, you're happy and that's the most important thing. You've influenced so many people's lives, you have no idea. Not just people playing tennis and to me, I think your greatest act is yet to come." he said.

Serena Williams to face US Open champion Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati 1R

Serena Williams will begin her penultimate tournament by going up against Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

The match is being touted as 'generational' and a passing of the baton in women's tennis.

Raducanu is the hottest property in the sport at the moment. The teenager surprised the world by winning the US Open last year as a qualifier. She heads into the WTA 1000 event ranked No. 12.

Serena Williams after her exit at the National Bank Open Toronto - Day 5

While SWilliams will head into the match with nothing to lose, Emma Raducanu will be desperate to earn as many points as possible in the last event before the US Open.

Whatever happens, it promises to be an epic encounter between a woman who's done it all and another who would love to follow in her footsteps.

