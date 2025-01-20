"I'm just thinking of the wedding budget" - Recently-engaged Alex de Minaur jokes after pocketing $400,000+ with Australian Open QF spot

Alex de Minaur joked about his upcoming wedding with Katie Boulter after securing passage to the Australian Open quarter-finals. The Australian star comfortably beat Alex Michelsen in straight sets, easing his way into the Australian Open's quarter-finals for the first time in his career.

De Minaur's reward for making the last eight is a hefty payday. Per the official prize money breakdown, the Australian has earned 665,000 Australian dollars, which equals about 413,000 USD.

The prize money became a topic of discussion during his post-match interview with former player Laura Robson for Eurosport, who joked that he must be motivated to win as he has a wedding looming. De Minaur, to his credit, jumped in on the joke. He said:

Trending

"Excatly. You know, that's honestly, when I'm out there on court, and you see me so stressed out. I'm just thinking of the wedding budget and that's why I'm like I need to win more money, I need to win more matches. That's all that goes through my head. So know you know what's going inside my head."

De Minaur will have a chance to earn even more money when he faces Jannik Sinner in the last eight. Should he win that match and secure a spot in the semi-finals, he would bag an additional USD 270,000, bringing his total up to USD 683,000.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter got engaged in 2024

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter closed 2024 with some great news, announcing their engangement after years of dating. De Minaur and British tennis star Boulter began dating in 2020 and have kept a relatively low profile, despite being a celebrity couple.

They announced the news via an Instagram post last month in which Boulter can be seen wearing an engangement ring.

At the ongoing Australian Open, Boulter beat Rebecca Marino in the first round but was bested by Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

De Minaur, on the other hand, will be looking to make it to the semi-finals of a slam for the first team by beating Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. The Australian has deflating 0-9 win-loss record against the Italian star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback