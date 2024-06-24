Karolina Muchova is all set to play her first tennis match since September 2023 at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. Before returning to action, the Czech looked back on her tough road to recovery and talked about her initial mental struggles.

Karolina Muchova has a long history of serious injuries. She suffered her recent setback after enduring a wrist injury during her maiden semifinal run at the US Open in September 2023. The Czech has been out of action ever since. Muchova underwent surgery on her right wrist in February 2024 and had been in rehabilitation.

She has finally attained full physical recovery and is set to compete at the WTA 500 Rothesay Open in Eastbourne. Before her opening-round match, Karolina Muchova sat down with the WTA Insider Podcast to discuss a range of topics, including her rehabilitation.

Trending

During the conversation, the 27-year-old recalled not being able to move her hand properly after her surgery and thinking she would never be able to hold a tennis racket again or even struggle to hold a fork. Fortunately for Muchova, that wasn't the case, and she was able to make an ahead-of-schedule recovery.

"Once I was able to put my hand out of the wrap, I was still not moving with it. It was crazy. At that moment, I'm like, 'OK, I don't think I'll ever hold a racquet. I don't know if I'll ever hold a fork and eat.' It was really, really weak," Muchova said.

Karolina Muchova to face Elina Avanesyan in Eastbourne 1R

Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova will play against Elina Avanesyan in the first round at the 2024 Rothesay Open in Eastbourne, UK. This will be the Czech's first match in 10 months. Muchova and Avanesyan have had one meeting in the past, at the 2023 French Open, with the former having emerged victorious in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. This victory came en route to her maiden Major final in Paris.

The former World No. 8 will head to London after Eastbourne to participate in the Wimbledon Championships. She is not defending many points at SW19 after losing to Jule Niemeier in the opening round last year. However, Muchova has a good track record at Wimbledon, having reached the quarterfinals twice at the grass slam (2019 and 2021).

Muchova is hoping to make her Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. She will represent the Czech Republic in the singles as well as in the doubles category. She will pair up with reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the doubles category.