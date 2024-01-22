"I’m miles ahead of where I was last year" - Sloane Stephens remains optimistic after Australian Open 3R exit, says she's 'pumped' for 2024 season

American tennis star Sloane Stephens could not progress beyond the third round of the Australian Open 2024 after losing to Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(8), 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday, January 20 at the Show Court Arena.

However, the loss to Kalinskaya did not dampen the 30-year-old's spirits. She was happy with her progress in the last 12 months and said that she wishes to 'keep the energy going' for the rest of 2024.

After her exit from the hard-court major at Melbourne Park, Stephens shared an emotional note on her Instagram handle where she pledged to keep getting better as the year goes by.

“I don’t know about you guys but I feel like we’re out the gates and we hit the track running in 2024. I’m miles ahead of where I was this time last year and I’m pumped and excited to keep the energy going. Thank you all so much for the support and it’s only going to get better!!” Stephens wrote.

Stephens, currently ranked No. 44 in the world, had a tough time in the Australian Open last year, losing to Anastasia Potapova in straight sets in the first round. After that, the 2017 US Open winner made it through to the fourth round of the French Open and second round of Wimbledon.

Stephens also faced a first-round exit at the US Open 2023 after losing to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Sloane Stephens impressed before losing to Anna Kalinskaya at Australian Open 2024

2024 Australian Open - Day 7

Before she lost to Anna Kalinskaya, Sloane Stephens looked in impressive form. In the first round, she defeated Australia’s Olivia Gadecki 6-3, 6-1.

The American then pulled off a major second-round upset after beating 14th seed Daria Kasatkina in a thrilling three-setter at the John Cain Arena. She found herself in all sorts of trouble after losing the first set to Kasatkina but bounced back to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Against Kalinskaya, Stephens fought hard to win the opening set, which went to a tie-breaker. She was tired to the extent that she had a mid-match meal, having sushi and smoothies to get her energy back.

The second and third set, however, turned out to be one-sided affairs where Kalinskaya stamped her authority over the former World No. 3. The Russian will now face 26th seed Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round.