"I'm No. 2 in doubles & still don't have a clothing sponsor" - Taylor Townsend reveals how she is taking matters into her own hands at French Open

Taylor Townsend reached the doubles quarterfinals at the 2025 French Open. She teamed up with Katerina Siniakova and the duo defeated Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the third-round on Monday, June 2.

Townsend has bounced back after missing most of the clay season due to a concussion that she experienced at the Miami Open in March. While her tennis skills are in focus, a new logo with her initials 'TT' on her clothing has been hard to miss.

In an interview after her third-round win, the interviewer prompted Townsend to give a few more details on the logo by asking her where fans could lay their hands on the merchandise. Townsend revealed that she would soon be dropping her own fashion line and replied [at 11:42]:

"I'm kind of just taking things into my own hands, like, you know, I've had so much success, I've done so many things. I'm No. 2 in the World in doubles and I still don't have a clothing sponsor. So I was like why not take it into my own hands and do my own thing, so now that's what I'm doing."

She added that she has collaborated with a creative director and is excited to get a limited edition out soon, saying:

"So, I started working with him [creative director Alexander John] and my team is really great and we're kind of crafting my own stuff and it's going to be really cool and that stuff is going to be one off one. I'm really excited for you guys to see what's coming, this is just the start."

Townsend sported a black jersey with white stripes at the cuff and collar and her name and logo emblozoned in front during the interview. She signed off by looking directly at the camera and making a peace-out sign.

Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend share heartwarming moment at French Open 2025

Taylor Townsend at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup. Image: Getty

Taylor Townsend and Madison Keys booked a quarterfinals spot in doubles and singles at the 2025 French Open, respectively. Townsend will advance with on-court partner Katerina Siniakova after defeating Timea Babos-Luisa Stefani while Madison Keys overcame Hailey Baptiste in the previous round.

Keys dispatched her opponent 6-3, 7-5 to enter the quarterfinals of the claycourt Major for the first time in six years. A clip on X later showed the 2025 Australian Open champion put her kit down to be hugged and congratulated by Taylor Townsend who was waiting in the locker room.

Townsend also fist-bumped Keys' husband Bjorn Fratangelo in celebration. The 2025 singles and doubles champions have been friends ever since they trained as teenagers. They often support each other at WTA events and Townsend was also present for Keys' wedding in November last year.

Keys will next encounter Coco Gauff while Townsend-Siniakova will take on Danilina-Krunic in the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open.

