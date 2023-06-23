"I'm now questioning everything" - Taylor Fritz dumbfounded by frequency of his own grunting

American tennis player Taylor Fritz hasn't taken kindly to a recent study that declared him as one the top grunters in men's tennis.

A betting.com research placed Fritz fourth on a list of men's tennis players who grunt the most. The study determined Carlos Alcaraz as the top grunter in the men's circuit - with 100% of his serves and 80% of all his other shots coming with a grunt.

Borna Coric took second place, with the study saying he also makes an audible grunt with every serve and 73.08% of his other shots. Felix Auger-Aliassime was determined to be the third biggest grunter, with Fritz, who grunts on 82.35% of his serves and 76.09% on other shots, next on the list. Karen Khachanov rounded off the top five rankings.

Fritz wasn't happy when he saw the statistic, questioning the research on social media:

"This has to be cap. I'm now questioning everything... Am I a crazy grunter?" Fritz wrote on his Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz challenges the number of his grunts

Meanwhile, the study found Aryna Sabalenka as the top grunter in women's tennis. According to the study, the Belarusian audibly grunts on her every serve and 95.45% of the time on all other shots.

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Maria Sakkari rounded up the top three, with Veronika Kudermetova and Ons Jabeur in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Taylor Fritz gets emotional during Break Point: "I have a son that I don't get to see near as much as I'd like"

Taylor Fritz during the 2023 Queen's Club Championships

Taylor Fritz recently spoke about the hardship of not seeing his son, Jordan, as much as he wants to because of his obligations on the ATP tour.

Like every other tennis player, Fritz is constantly traveling to compete in tournaments all around the world.

In a recent episode of Netflix's tennis docuseries Break Point, the 25-year-old talked about how much he often misses his boy.

"I have a son that I don't get to see near as much as I'd like," Fritz said. "Jordan is my son from a previous relationship. I had him when I just turned 19. As it stands right now, I just have to try to see him as much as I possibly can."

"I just hope as he gets older he understands what I'm doing, and understands what I'm trying to do," he added.

The American is currently the World No. 8, but said that his son wants him to be the best.

"When I told him that I'm not the best tennis player in the world, he's a little surprised and a little disappointed that I'm not the best," Fritz said. "He's not easily impressed."

"I guess I just need to keep improving so maybe at one point I can say, 'Hey Jordan, I'm actually the best in the world,'" he added.

