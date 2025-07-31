  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas
  • "I'm too old to date you" - Stefanos Tsitsipas receives hilarious offer from fan at Canadian Open amid break up rumors with Paula Badosa

"I'm too old to date you" - Stefanos Tsitsipas receives hilarious offer from fan at Canadian Open amid break up rumors with Paula Badosa

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Jul 31, 2025 14:22 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas (left), Paula Badosa (right), Sources: Getty
Stefanos Tsitsipas (left), Paula Badosa (right), Sources: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas' campaign at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto was a disastrous one. The Greek shockingly lost his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event to a player ranked 78th in the world. However, a funny moment was caught on camera during the match, which involved an old female fan of the Greek with a hilarious offer for the beleaguered ATP star.

Ad

In the sixth game of the first set, with the score at 40-40 and Tsitsipas leading Christopher O'Connell 3-2, the cameras panned to the fan, who was carrying a sign that featured the following question for the Greek:

"I'm too old to date you, can I adopt you?"

The moment was later shared in the form of a picture by a tennis page on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Stefanos Tsitsipas isn't just dealing with on-court difficulties right now. There are rumors surrounding his personal life as well, which suggest that the Greek has broken up with Paula Badosa. The Greek removed all pictures of the Spaniard from his social media following their respective disappointments at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. However, either player is yet to confirm if their romantic relationship has indeed come to an end.

It's worth noting that Tsitsipas and Badosa split briefly last year, but later reunited. Meanwhile, on the tennis front, there has been a significant reshuffle in the ATP No. 30's camp.

Ad

"I've reunited with the person who first believed in me - my father" - Stefanos Tsitsipas confirms change in coach after Goran Ivanisevic controversy

Stefanos Tsitsipas (left) with father Apostolos (right) at the 2024 Australian Open (Source: Getty)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (left) with father Apostolos (right) at the 2024 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Aiming to rediscover the form that propelled him to a career-high ranking of World No. 3 a few years ago, Stefanos Tsitsipas roped in Croatian former ATP icon and present-day coach Goran Ivanisevic into his team earlier this year. The Greek began working with Ivanisevic after the 2025 French Open. However, their collaboration was short-lived.

Ad

Controversy erupted after the Croatian lambasted the two-time Major runner-up following his first-round exit from this year's Wimbledon Championships. Not long after, Tsitsipas confirmed Ivanisevic's departure from his camp.

More recently, in the aftermath of his early exit from the National Bank Open, the Greek announced via a social media post that his father Apostolos will once again coach him going forward.

"Some journeys have a way of circling back to where they began. After some time apart, I've reunited with the person who first believed in me - my father. Sometimes, coming home is the boldest step forward," Tsitsipas wrote.

Only time will tell if the reunion with his father will do Stefanos Tsitsipas any good in terms of his on-court results. The two had a heated falling out last year, with Tsitsipas publicly criticizing Apostolos' approach to coaching.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications