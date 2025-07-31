"I'm too old to date you" - Stefanos Tsitsipas receives hilarious offer from fan at Canadian Open amid break up rumors with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas' campaign at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto was a disastrous one. The Greek shockingly lost his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event to a player ranked 78th in the world. However, a funny moment was caught on camera during the match, which involved an old female fan of the Greek with a hilarious offer for the beleaguered ATP star.In the sixth game of the first set, with the score at 40-40 and Tsitsipas leading Christopher O'Connell 3-2, the cameras panned to the fan, who was carrying a sign that featured the following question for the Greek:&quot;I'm too old to date you, can I adopt you?&quot;The moment was later shared in the form of a picture by a tennis page on X (formerly Twitter).Stefanos Tsitsipas isn't just dealing with on-court difficulties right now. There are rumors surrounding his personal life as well, which suggest that the Greek has broken up with Paula Badosa. The Greek removed all pictures of the Spaniard from his social media following their respective disappointments at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. However, either player is yet to confirm if their romantic relationship has indeed come to an end.It's worth noting that Tsitsipas and Badosa split briefly last year, but later reunited. Meanwhile, on the tennis front, there has been a significant reshuffle in the ATP No. 30's camp.&quot;I've reunited with the person who first believed in me - my father&quot; - Stefanos Tsitsipas confirms change in coach after Goran Ivanisevic controversyStefanos Tsitsipas (left) with father Apostolos (right) at the 2024 Australian Open (Source: Getty)Aiming to rediscover the form that propelled him to a career-high ranking of World No. 3 a few years ago, Stefanos Tsitsipas roped in Croatian former ATP icon and present-day coach Goran Ivanisevic into his team earlier this year. The Greek began working with Ivanisevic after the 2025 French Open. However, their collaboration was short-lived.Controversy erupted after the Croatian lambasted the two-time Major runner-up following his first-round exit from this year's Wimbledon Championships. Not long after, Tsitsipas confirmed Ivanisevic's departure from his camp.More recently, in the aftermath of his early exit from the National Bank Open, the Greek announced via a social media post that his father Apostolos will once again coach him going forward.&quot;Some journeys have a way of circling back to where they began. After some time apart, I've reunited with the person who first believed in me - my father. Sometimes, coming home is the boldest step forward,&quot; Tsitsipas wrote.Only time will tell if the reunion with his father will do Stefanos Tsitsipas any good in terms of his on-court results. The two had a heated falling out last year, with Tsitsipas publicly criticizing Apostolos' approach to coaching.