"I'm only pain-free for about 2-3 weeks now" - Alexander Zverev after United Cup loss to Jiri Lehecka

Alexander Zverev returned to tennis action at the 2023 United Cup for the first time since rolling his right ankle at last year's Roland Garros and subsequently undergoing surgery. He, however, was unable to deliver a win for his side against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka.

The German started off the match solid, but his younger opponent raised his level at the right moment to take home a tight first set. Lehecka then went from strength to strength to close out a memorable 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Speaking to the press after his loss, Zverev spoke about his health and returning to the court after a major injury — revealing that it had only been a month or two that he had been completely pain-free. He went on to add that he was in no hurry to rush into things.

"To be honest, I'm only pain-free for about two, three weeks now. Since all Saudi Arabia basically. Before that I had pain and I wasn't able to do all the different kind of things I want to do," he said.

"I don't think it will be a matter of tomorrow, after tomorrow. It will be a few weeks until I'm back to the level I want to be," he added.

Shifting his focus to expectations ahead of the Australian Open, Alexander Zverev said he was having a tough time not seeing himself as a potential contender for the biggest titles. He added that rediscovering his form was more important than winning right away.

"I think it's tough to set expectations high right now It would be unrealistic and also quite stupid for me to set the expectations towards winning or something like that. Of course, I want to win. Everybody wants to win. For me, it's about getting back the form that I'm used to," he expressed.

Alexander Zverev faces Taylor Fritz next at United Cup 2023

Following his defeat to Jiri Lehecka, Alexander Zverev will next take on the in-form Taylor Fritz as part of the first men's singles rubber of the Germany vs United States Group C match at the 2023 United Cup.

Zverev leads Fritz 4-2 in their current head-to-head and won the duo's latest meeting — which came at the ATP Cup in January last year. The two, however, have gone on different trajectories since and Fritz will be viewed as the heavy favorite heading into the contest.

Germany will play the United States at the Ken Rosewall Arena in the final Group C tie on January 2 and 3.

