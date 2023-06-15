"I'm not a person who gives a lot of advice" - Everything Rafael Nadal said in his graduation speech at the Rafa Nadal Academy

Rafael Nadal delivered a speech at his academy's graduation that saw a total of 49 students graduate. The ceremony in Mallorca was attended by Iga Swiatek, who recently successfully defended her title at the French Open.

Nadal started his speech by congratulating all the graduates and claiming that he was proud of all of them, along with the people who supported them.

"I want to congratulate all the students. I know it's a happy day but also a sad one because I imagine that all changes in this life are difficult to assume. They take time, uncertainty, but doubts that are good make us stay awake. they make us be aware of improving every day," Nadal said.

"Really, to be where you are today is because you have made an effort, you have believed in yourselves. I think you have achieved one of the first goals, which is to graduate. I personally am very proud of you, I think all the people who have been by your side this time, will be too," he added.

Nadal claimed that while he wasn't someone who gave a lot of advice, he did have one suggestion for the graduates, which was to give themselves opportunities and not get frustrated, whatever the situation might be.

"Congratulations. I hope you leave here with the tools you need to face the future, whatever it may be. In the end, I am not a person who gives a lot of advice, I am more in favor of learning things through daily examples. I am only going to give one, Give yourself opportunities," Nadal continued.

"This is the reality, don't get frustrated when things don't work out the first time, don't get frustrated when you have been trying for a while and things don't work out," he said.

Stating further, Nadal spoke about his own career, claiming that he kept giving himself opportunities, which was crucial in order to find the solution to achieve goals.

"Keep giving yourself chances. In this case, I can give my example. I have had many joys throughout my career without any doubt, but I have also had many difficult moments in terms of injuries, defeats and the only thing I have done better in my life, with the help of all my team, is to keep giving myself opportunities," the Spaniard said.

"When you keep giving yourself opportunities, then surely the time will come when you will find the way, and the solution to achieve your goals. Let's keep going and go for it," he added.

Rafael Nadal congratulates Novak Djokovic on French Open win during speech

Novak Djokovic with the French Open trophy

Rafael Nadal also took a moment to congratulate Novak Djokovic on his French Open triumph, which took his Grand Slam title count to 23.

"Three days ago Roland Garros ended,. First of all I want to congratulate Novak Djokovic for having achieved something that had not been achieved before in men's tennis, reaching 23 Grand Slam titles. These are numbers that relatively few years ago, seemed impossible and he has achieved it," Nadal said.

"So congratulations from here personally, and from all the academy to him for having achieved something so difficult in such a competitive sport as tennis," he added.

The 14-time Roland Garros winner also had some kind words for Iga Swiatek, calling the Pole a good role model for tennis. The Spaniard said that the World No. 1 being present in his academy on the day was a huge privilege.

"And finally I want to give a warm welcome to Iga, champion of four Grand Slams and three-time champion of Roland Garros. She is someone who has always proved to be a good role model for the sport. She has always treated me and the Academy with affection, so Iga, thank you very much for coming and congratulations for your effort," Rafael Nadal said.

"It's a huge privilege to have you here today. I know that everybody here today in the academy and the students especially, appreciate so much your effort that after winning Roland Garros just a few days later, you are here inspiring all the kids. Thank you so much. Thank You," he concluded.

