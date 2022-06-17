"I'm not playing but I'll be watching Serena Williams" - Venus Williams confirms she will miss Wimbledon

Following the news of Serena Williams' impending comeback, fans have been eager to know if older sister Venus WIlliams will also return to action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The American took to social media to confirm that she will not be taking part in the upcoming Grand Slam.

Younger sister Serena recently received a wildcard for the grass-court Major and will be featuring in her first singles match in almost a year.

Venus took to Instagram to answer questions from her fans when she was asked about her plans for Wimbledon.

"No I'm not playing but I'll be watching, I'll be watching Serena," Venus Williams said on Instagram.

Another fan said that they miss Venus and hope to see her back on court soon.

"Thank you so much, I've been getting a lot of encouraging messages like this and I hope though that Serena playing at Wimbledon will help you with your Williams fix," Venus said.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Venus Williams is 42 today & confirmed this week on social media that she will not be playing Wimbledon this year.



Earlier, during a conversation with sports broadcaster Erin Andrews on BIO2022, Venus said that she kept Serena's Wimbledon participation a secret for a long time and was happy that it was out.

"I've been keeping the secret for a long time and I'm just glad it's out. People say I've heard and you say I don't know, you feel like you are lying, lead me out of this. She hasn't played in a year, I haven't played in a year. It's going to be great to see her back in action. She's quite formidable," Venus said.

Serena Williams will make her comeback at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Serena Williams will compete at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Before taking part in Wimbledon, Serena Williams will take part in the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. The 40-year-old received a wildcard for the competition and will partner Ons Jabeur in the women's doubles.

She said that she was very excited to play in Eastbourne in front of the fans again.

“I am excited to return to the Rothesay International tournament in England and to be back on the grass - a surface that has been so good to me throughout my career. Eastbourne has a unique charm that you don’t see anywhere else on Tour and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again," Serena Williams said.

Several fans will be happy to see Serena back in action and it will be interesting to see how she fares in Eastbourne alongside Jabeur.

