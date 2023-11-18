"I'm not so popular" - Novak Djokovic's first victory over Rafael Nadal and the time the Serb ruled out people dancing in Belgrade in celebration

Novak Djokovic clinched his first victory over Rafael Nadal at the 2007 Miami Masters 1000 tournament in Florida, USA. He outclassed the Spaniard in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

During his post-match press conference, a reporter asked Djokovic if people in his native place Belgrade would be dancing on the streets to celebrate his victory over the Mallorcan. The Serb replied that he doubted such a thing would happen.

“I’m not so popular,” he said.

Djokovic highlighted that his first ever win over the then World No. 2 in 2007 was the most significant for him at the time, as he had never triumphed over such a great player like the Spaniard before.

“Well, certainly I have to say that this is the biggest, and probably the most important victory in my career, and he's the best player I ever won against,” he stated.

Serving up the mention of his previous encounter with the then-20-year-old at the 2007 Indian Wells tournament, the Serb pointed out his mistakes in the match, which he lost to Nadal 6-2, 7-5, in the finals of the Masters 1000 event.

“You know, coming from Indian Wells finals, I learned a lot of things. You always learn a lot of things in matches like this, and my serve was really bad in the finals of Indian Wells. I was struggling to put the serve and as well return and backhand. So he used his opportunity, of course. A player like No. 2 in the world for three years, he just uses all the opportunities he has,” he said.

He went on to underline the positives about his game that helped him turn the latest result in his favor.

“Today I was really motivated. I just again, didn't have anything to lose. I'm making some unbelievable results in the last couple of months. I'm in great shape, feeling really confident on the court. I mean, everything worked pretty well today, everything. Really I can say that serve was probably the best element in my game. It's a really positive and good thing for the future,” he said.

Looking back at the epic Djokovic-Nadal rivalry

Nadal won against Djokovic at 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's rivalry is probably one of the most remarkable in tennis history, particularly during the Open era. The two have faced each other 59 times, with the Serb holding a slim 30-29 advantage. Of all their 59 encounters, 27 came on hard courts, 27 on clay, and 4 on grass courts.

While the 36-year-old prevailed in more finals (15-13), his adversary Nadal has come out on top in the majority of their 18 Grand Slam showdowns, 11-7. The latter's recent victory over Djokovic came in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open with a scoreline of 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4).

From Wimbledon 2011 to Roland Garros 2012, the duo's meetings are notable for being the only male pair in the Open era to have met in four consecutive Major championships.

