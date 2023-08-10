"I'm proud of myself, I'm happy where I stand" - Caroline Wozniacki not disheartened after Canadian Open 2R exit

Caroline Wozniacki could not get the better of Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Canadian Open, falling to the reigning Wimbledon champion 2-6, 5-7 in straight sets on Wednesday.

The second-round exit in Montreal means the Dane has kickstarted her comeback on the WTA Tour with a 1-1 win/loss record, having beaten Kimberly Birrell in her opener at the WTA 1000 event earlier.

Despite the loss, Wozniacki appeared upbeat in her post-match press conference, stating that she was proud of herself for the fight she put up against Vondrousova. Wozniacki was also glad about the fact that she now knows where she stands with respect to the competition and what she has to improve going forward.

More importantly, the former World No. 1 asserted that she is not far off from where she wants to be and is looking forward to the coming days.

"I think as a competitor you always want to win obviously, but at the end of the day if I look at this tournament, I'm proud of myself. I'm happy that I got to play two matches. I'm happy that I kind of know where I stand, what I can do moving forward," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"I think it's a great learning curve, and I'm happy that I know where I am, and I don't feel like I'm that far away from where I want to be. It's great to be here and learn a lot along the way," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki feels she can adjust to life on tour with more matches under her belt

As for what improvements she can make to her game, Caroline Wozniacki admitted that she has to work on making smart decisions at the right moment and feeling comfortable enough to go for her shots.

However, the 33-year-old was confident that she would get into the groove with more matches under her belt and did not want to worry too much about the current state of things.

"It's going to be a lot of in the important moments when you have break point, when you're break point down, making the right decisions and making the smart decision in those moments and feeling confident and comfortable enough to go for your shots and be confident enough that you know that those are going to go in, and you're not going to make an easy error in those moments," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"That for me is something that I'm sure is going to come with more match play," she added.

Following her exit from the Canadian Open, Caroline Wozniacki will be in action at the Cincinnati Open and the US Open later this month.