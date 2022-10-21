Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is an avid sports fan who has invested in soccer and also has an avid interest in trading cards linked to the NFL.

Ohanian's passion for collectible cards was revealed thanks to a YouTube video that the investor highlighted while replying to a tweet about an upcoming movie that delves into the subject of collecting high-end sports cards.

"I am ready for my cameo," wrote Williams' husband, responding to the news that Netflix and the Safdie brothers are producing an Adam Sandler starrer set in the world of high-end sports card collecting.

The YouTube video features Ohanian reminiscing about the time he attempted to distract himself from the news of his mother being diagnosed with terminal cancer by watching an NFL game.

Turning the clock back to September 2005, Ohanian talked viewers through what he was experiencing emotionally with respect to his mother's diagnosis while narrating what transpired in the game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys.

Holding a trading card with an image of the hard-hitting former Washington Reskins player Sean Taylor, the Reddit co-founder talked about the player who was inducted into Washington's Ring of Fame a year after his murder in 2007.

"I've wanted this card for a little bit. It's something else Leore (Avidar, CEO of Alt) taught me. Get the numbered cards. And it's great. It's got this wonderful moment when he was in college talking about going one-one-one with one of the greatest ever, Larry Fitzgerald," Ohanian states in the video.

Ohanian described the game in which the Washington team was trailing 13-0 at the start of the final quarter and then went on to score 14 unanswered points and take the lead.

GO ‘CANES! @83_87_89_91_01 The very first touchdown of Sean Taylor’s NFL career: The very first touchdown of Sean Taylor’s NFL career: https://t.co/IyiRwuuNw3

Even as Sean Taylor's defense helped Washington beat the Dallas side on the day, the internet entrepreneur recalled his mixed emotions.

"So, this is much more than a card," stressed Ohanian, who married Serena Williams in 2007.

"I am not retired" - Serena Williams at TechCrunch conference

Serena Williams was last seen in action at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams has continued to keep fans guessing with regards to a possible comeback by declaring at a recent TechCruch conference that she is "not retired."

When Jordan Crook, the Deputy Editor of TechCrunch, stressed that she too didn't approve of the word retirement and liked the fact that Williams preferred the term "evolution," the 41-year-old was quick to add that she was not retired.

"I am not retired," the 23-time Grand Slam champion declared.

When Crook further probed as to what the chances were of the tennis great returning to the courts, Williams used humor to parry the question.

"Well, the chances are very high. You come into my house, I got a court," she replied.

Serena Williams played her last professional match at the 2022 US Open.

