"I’m ready to hit some balls again" - Serena Williams teases return to the tennis courts 2 years into retirement

Serena Williams has seemingly expressed her desire to return to the tennis court to hit a few balls. The American retired from tennis in August 2022 after a 27-year-long illustrious career.

Following her retirement, the 23-time Grand Slam winner focused on her family and her venture capital firm "Serena Ventures". However, the American still seems to be missing the sport and expressed her desire to hit a few balls. Williams wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I’m ready to hit some balls again"

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams elaborated on her decision to retire in an article published in Vogue on August 9, 2022. She said that she would evolve away from tennis to continue working on Serena Ventures and expand her family.

"I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family," Williams wrote in Vogue.

After hanging up her racquet, Williams did just that. The American revealed on TikTok that she had invested in 84 companies, out of which 14 had achieved unicorn status and a few decacorn. For the uninitiated, a unicorn is a start-up with a valuation of over $1 billion while a decacorn is a start-up with a valuation of $10 billion.

"So, in my personal portfolio, I have invested in over 85 companies, maybe? Also, 14 are unicorn and a few decacorns," Williams said on TikTok.

The tennis legend also welcomed a new addition to her family. Serena Williams' second daughter Adira was born in August 2023.

Serena Williams: "I would like to think that thanks to me, women athletes can be themselves"

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams claimed that she believed she was the reason that it was now ok for women athletes to express themselves on the court in her article published in Vogue in August 2022.

The American said that women athletes could now wear whatever they wanted, say whatever was on their mind, and express aggression on the court.

"I’d like to think that thanks to me, women athletes can be themselves. They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick butt and be proud of it all," Williams wrote in Vogue.

Serena Williams amassed 73 titles during her career, including 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one Olympic gold medal, and 23 WTA 1000 titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback