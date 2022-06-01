I'm really happy for Rafael Nadal because I cannot imagine how tough the circumstances were: Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina said that she was very happy for Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard beat Novak Djokovic to book his place in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open.

Nadal beat World No. Djokovic 1 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in 4 hours and 12 minutes, registering his 29th victory over the Serb in 59 meetings.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in GIGANTIC NADAL!!While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in @rolandgarros GIGANTIC NADAL!! While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in @rolandgarros! https://t.co/B6IxG9ntL4

Kasatkina, who considers Nadal her idol, was asked in her post-match press conference about her reaction to news of the Spaniard's quarterfinal victory.

"I went to sleep, but 3-0 in the second (laughing) like, Okay, everything is fine," Kasatkina said. "Then I woke up next morning and I saw the score and I'm, in the application, I'm checking how the games are going, were going, you know, and I was like, Oh, my. So good that I to sleep, because if I see 3-1, 3-3, I'm like, Oh, I cannot go to sleep. So, good at 3-0 I just put my laptop away and I fall asleep."

The Russian, who reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros by beating compatriot Veronika Kudermetova, also said that she was happy for Nadal given his tough circumstances and praised the 35-year-old's strong mentality.

"But, oh, it's a tough one and I'm really happy for Rafa because I can not imagine how tough was the circumstances of everything. I mean, he's saying that can be his last match on Roland Garros and I cannot imagine how you can go about the match with this feeling. So another time he shows like how strong he is mentally," Kasatkina added.

After beating Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6(5), Kasatkina has the daunting task of facing World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. The Pole beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals to take her winning streak to 33 matches.

Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev in the French Open semifinals

Rafael Nadal will take on Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the French Open.

After defeating Djokovic, Rafael Nadal will face third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the French Open final. The German will be in good spirits after defeating the impressive Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

Nadal and Zverev will lock horns for the 10th time, with the Spaniard leading 6-3 head-to-head.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far