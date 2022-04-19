"I'm being really honest here, but I actually wanted to quit the sport" - Bianca Andreescu

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has revealed that she wanted to quit tennis after her struggles with injuries and mental health in the last few years.

The Canadian ended her 2021 season after the BNP Paribas Open and opted to start the 2022 season late to reflect, train and recharge her batteries. She will make her comeback at the ongoing Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Tuesday.

While speaking to WTA Insider ahead of her opener against German wildcard Jule Niemeier, Andreescu spoke about how bad the situation was.

"I'm being really honest here, but I actually wanted to quit the sport," Andreescu said. "It was really bad. I am privileged in a way for having this opportunity and doing all of this. Now I'm very grateful, more than ever. So I don't want people to think, 'Oh you're a little baby, just suck it up.' But it was an accumulation of two-and-a-half years. A lot had happened and I just didn't want to deal with anything anymore."

The break helped Andreescu rediscover her passion for the sport and yearn to return to action. The Canadian now wants to continue playing the game not only to win Grand Slams but also to contribute to a better world.

"So I realized that I really do love the sport and I do want to continue, but not just to win Grand Slams, or to do this and that," she said. "I want to do something bigger in the sport and I want to help contribute to a better world as well. I realize that tennis is my way toward that."

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Bianca Andreescu @PorscheTennis : "I'm very excited to play again. The last couple of months have been quite difficult but, as cliche as it sounds, I feel like I found myself. I really developed a stronger passion for this game and I realized that I truly love this sport." Bianca Andreescu @PorscheTennis: "I'm very excited to play again. The last couple of months have been quite difficult but, as cliche as it sounds, I feel like I found myself. I really developed a stronger passion for this game and I realized that I truly love this sport." https://t.co/HetkezZJsY

"I never really felt like I was completely ready" - Bianca Andreescu on her return

Bianca Andreescu at the 2021 US Open

Bianca Andreescu said that she never felt that she was completely ready to make a return to the tennis court. However, she thought that she took enough time off from tennis and was bored of not challenging herself on the court.

"I never really felt like I was completely ready [to come back]," Andreescu said. "I'm not sure that anyone is for sure ready for something. But I just felt like my time off was enough. I kind of got tired and bored of not challenging myself on the court. I really missed that fire that I had competing and pushing myself. So I think that was when I thought it would be good to start playing again."

A victory over Niemeier on Tuesday will see the 21-year-old face third seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Stephen Boughton @theslicetennis warming up for practice in Stuttgart



Her and coach



She plays Jule Niemeier in R1 Bianca Andreescuwarming up for practice in Stuttgart @PorscheTennis Her and coach @sventennis getting things tuned and ready for her return.She playsJule Niemeier in R1 Bianca Andreescu 🇨🇦 warming up for practice in Stuttgart @PorscheTennis Her and coach @sventennis getting things tuned and ready for her return. She plays 🇩🇪 Jule Niemeier in R1 https://t.co/eWRXOaOndt

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee