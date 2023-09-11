"I'm really strong; Nothing can really destroy me" - Aryna Sabalenka reflects on taking over World No. 1 spot after a year of struggles

Aryna Sabalenka remarked on her tough journey in the WTA Tour after the Belarusian recently took over the World No. 1 spot.

Sabalenka enjoyed a favorable two-week hard court session at the recently concluded 2023 US Open. She reached the event's summit clash to face 19-year-old Coco Gauff.

However, her determination to secure her second Grand Slam title did not produce the result she had hoped for. The Belarusian ultimately succumbed to the American in a three-set thriller, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6.

Despite her defeat in the finals of the New York Slam, the 25-year-old ascended to the World No. 1 spot for the first time in her career. She swapped places with four-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek.

In a recent interview with WTA Insider, Aryna Sabalenka discussed her efforts to gain control over her emotions. She also reflected on how she maintained resilience while tackling numerous obstacles on her path to the top spot.

The reigning Australian Open champion categorically highlighted that her emotions get the better of her during matches. However, she is mentally strong off the court, which is what she needed while playing

"I'm a really emotional person on court, but off court, it's really tough to make me upset. You have to do something really terrible to me. The goal was to bring this Aryna on court," Sabalenka said.

The World No. 1 also mirrored through her 2022 season during which she had difficulties with her serve rate. She has since resolved this issue and it has contributed to her mental toughness.

"When I fixed my serve, I realized that I actually can return well, I can serve well now, I can move well. Mentally, I'm really strong. Nothing can really destroy me," Sabalenka said.

"I'm not super depressed right now, definitely going for a drink tonight" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka pictured with her US Open trophy alongside Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka is not disheartened despite not winning her maiden US Open title. It would have been her second Grand Slam win overall. She is excited to celebrate her rise to the World No.1 ranking.

The Belarusian shared her thoughts on sitting at the top of the WTA Rankings during the trophy presentation at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. She playfully mentioned that she has plans to go out for a drink to celebrate.

"Yeah, that's why probably, that's why I'm not super depressed right now. I'm definitely going for a drink tonight if I'm allowed to say that. Yes, we are athletes, but sometimes we are drinking, but not much," Sabalenka said.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 US Open, the top five WTA players are currently Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula.