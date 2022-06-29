"I'm very sad, disappointed and very angry, I didn't deserve that" - Tamara Korpastsch hits out at partner Harmony Tan for withdrawing from doubles event at Wimbledon after 1R battle against Serena Williams

Following the three-hour-long battle with Serena Williams that ended 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) in her favor, Harmony Tan has pulled out of the doubles event at SW19 citing a thigh injury. She was slated to partner up with Germany's Tamara Korpatsch at the event, who was looking to make her first-ever main draw doubles appearance at a Grand Slam.

Understandably, Korpatsch took to Instagram today to log her disappointment at her partner's decision, mincing no words whatsoever. The 27-year-old declared that she was "very sad, disappointed and angry" with the way Tan communicated the news to her, just hours before their match was scheduled to start.

The World No. 110 further added that it was not fair on her to have to forego her participation in a Grand Slam just because of her partner's choice and that she did not deserve such a fate.

"Unfortunately, my Doubles Partner Harmony Tan retired from our doubles today. She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here 1 hour before the match start. I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my 1st Doubles Grand Slam. And It's really not fair for me. I didn't deserve that," Korpatsch wrote.

Revealing that it was Tan who approached her to play doubles in the first place, Korpatsch went on to lambast her, remarking that it was absurd that a professional could not handle the rigorous demands of the game at the highest level.

"She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes. I didn't ask her, she asked me! If you're broken after a 3h Match the day before, you can't play professional. That's my opinion," Korpatsch wrote.

Meanwhile, Harmony Tan will continue her singles journey with a second round encounter against Sara Sorribes Tormo at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard, seeded 32nd in the tournament, scored an impressive straight-sets victory over qualifier Christina McHale in the first round.

Their previous meeting at the Monterrey Open earlier this year went in favor of Sorribes Tormo, who is once again the favorite to come out as the victor despite Tan's heroics against Serena Williams.

The winner of the encounter will cross swords with either Katie Boulter or sixth seed Karolina Pliskova up next.

