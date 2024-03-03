"I'm not saying goodbye yet" - Rafael Nadal drops his plans for retirement ahead of Netflix Slam with Carlos Alcaraz

A fully-recovered Rafael Nadal will be back in action this month, starting with the exhibition Netflix Slam against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spaniard, who last played at the Brisbane International, was battling an ankle injury sustained in January. He, however, remains optimistic of putting his best foot forward.

Speaking to Europa Press ahead of the Netflix Slam, Nadal said he was not prepared to say “goodbye” just yet, adding that he was hoping to stay competitive and go out on his own terms.

"I am not saying goodbye because [yet], then I would say that I am not playing anymore," Rafael Nadal said. "I would like to say goodbye well, being competitive and enjoying myself on the court. Whether that can be or not, time will tell."

Divulging his immediate plans, Nadal said he planned on playing Indian Wells and was hopeful of also making an appearance in Monte Carlo — where he is an 11-time champion. He, however, was quick to add that he needed to analyze each moment and better plan his schedule.

"At the moment, I am considering playing in Indian Wells," Rafael Nadal said. "I would love to play in Monte Carlo."

"At this point in my career, I have to analyze how I am at every moment, the feelings I have and where I most want to play. I want to do the things that I really want to do. I want to be happy," he added.

"The ankle is doing very well" - Rafael Nadal gives injury update in lead-up to Netflix Slam against Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal sustained an ankle injury at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Rafael Nadal also gave an update on the ankle injury that he sustained at the 2024 Brisbane International, saying he was doing “very well”. The Spaniard said he has worked hard to be back to his best for the Netflix Slam.

"The ankle is doing very well," Rafael Nadal said. "The time has been short. I have worked every day since I had it done to arrive prepared for the Netflix game. The sensations have been improving and I feel good."

Nadal said he has seen both “better” and “worse” moments. But added that he was happy to be back and competing.

"I have had better and worse moments," the Spaniard said. "The most important thing for me is that I am here. This is the reality."

"If I am here it is already good news. Two weeks ago, beyond the results, the objective was to play the Las Vegas match. Vegas and Indian Wells and I'm closer to achieving it. I don't know what level I'll be at in Indian Wells, but it's the least important thing today," he added.

Nadal has only played one event in the 12 months, reaching the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International, where he lost to Jordan Thompson.

