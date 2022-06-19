"I'm single but it's not like something that I am looking for" - Matteo Berrettini clarifies relationship status after rumored break-up with Ajla Tomljanovic

World No. 10 Matteo Berrettini is gearing up to take on Filip Krajinovic at the Queen's Club Championships final later on Sunday. However, the questions in his press conference after his semi-final win over Botic van de Zandschulp were more focused on his split with Ajla Tomljanovic.

The duo dated for a few years and could often be seen supporting each other at their respective matches. Tennis fans were left surprised after the Italian revealed he was "single" after being asked about his relationship status. Berrettini said he was spending more time with his family and team and was enjoying "a different kind of life."

"Yeah, I'm single but it's not like something that I am looking for, like, it's not that I'm waking up and have to find love. It's just something that is happening, it's good for me, if it doesn't, it's another day, you know. But, yeah, overall, I'm spending more time with my team, I spent a lot of time with my family when I was injured, and I enjoyed a different kind of life a little bit," Berrettini said.

Berrettini reached the final of SW19 last season, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. He won the Queen's Club Championships last year, as well as the Stuttgart Open last week, making it four grasscourt final appearances in a row for the Italian.

Matteo Berrettini is unbeaten since his return from injury

Berrettini in action at the Cinch Championships - Day Six

Matteo Berrettini returned to the tour after missing nearly three months due to an injury to his right hand. The Italian underwent surgery after a loss to Miomir Kecmanovic at Indian Wells and was initially hoping to return in time for the French Open. However, he ended up missing the entire claycourt season.

Berrettini's first tournament back was at the Stuttgart Open. He made the final, but not before hard-fought wins over Radu Albot, Lorenzo Sonego and Oscar Otte. He beat Andy Murray in the title match in three sets.

The Italian has had it easier at the Queen's Club Championships this week. He dropped just one set en route to the final and will look to win his second title in successive weeks on Sunday.

