"I'm sorry" - Jelena Ostapenko apologizes to Polish reporter after eliminating Iga Swiatek from US Open 2023

Jelena Ostapenko found the best possible time to maintain her 100 percent win record against Iga Swiatek. She ended the Pole's title defense at the US Open, thus also ending her 75-week stay as the World No. 1.

The French Open champion started the match well and won the opening set 6-3 before Ostapenko took the second by the same score. The Latvian dominated the final set and won it 6-1 to book her place in the US Open quarterfinals for the very first time in her career.

In her post-match press conference, Ostapenko was asked a question by a Polish reporter, who apologized to her in case he was upset since she eliminated his compatriot.

"I apologize if I'm a little bit upset because you ousted our champion," the reporter said.

By this point, Jelena Ostapenko was sporting a ear to ear grin and apologized to the reporter for eliminating Iga Swiatek.

"I'm sorry," the 26-year-old said.

Jelena Ostapenko's win over Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the US Open sees her take a 4-0 head-to-head lead over the Pole.

Jelena Ostapenko will face Coco Gauff in the US Open quarterfinals

Jelena Ostapenko after defeating Iga Swiatek at the US Open

After defeating Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko will next take on the in-form Coco Gauff in the US Open quarterfinals. The American booked her place in the last-eight of the New York Major for the second year running by beating former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Gauff and Ostapenko will lock horns for the third time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. The Latvian won the most recent encounter between the two in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January, triumphing 6-3, 7-5.

Ostapenko spoke about the fixture in Melbourne while talking about facing Gauff in her post-match press conference. The 26-year-old stated that it would be a very tough match and called the American a "great young player".

"Of course, it's going to be a very tough match. She's a great young player. I played her in Australia. It was a great match. I will try to focus on myself and enjoy it. It's great to be in quarterfinals, especially here in New York," Ostapenko said.

Whoever out of the two comes out on top, will face either tenth seed Karolina Muchova or 30th seed Sorana Cirstea in the US Open semifinals.